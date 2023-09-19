Braga vs Napoli: Victor Osimhen aiming to break Obafemi Martins’ 13-year-old UCL record

Osimhen and Napoli start their Champions League campaign this season with a trip to Portugal’s oldest city, Braga.
Victor Osimhen will be looking to make history when he steps onto the pitch at Estadio Municipal de Braga for Napoli’s first Champions League match of the season against Braga on Wednesday night.
16:45 - 22.02.2023
UCL Osimhen surpasses Okocha, chasing Martins’ Champions League record
The Napoli striker could go on to seal his status as the top Nigerian striker in the Champions League after scoring against Eintracht Frankfurt.
The Super Eagles star was Napoli’s star in Europe’s premier competition last season, although he could not help them past the last eight.
Osimhen going for another successful Champions League campaign
Osimhen scored five goals in six Champions League matches for the Neapolitans last season, ending as the club’s top scorer in the competition.
The five goals took Osimhen’s tally in Champions League games to seven in 11 games, having scored two for Lille in the 2019/2020 season.
Osimhen will now be looking to increase his tally this season, starting with the first clash against Braga on Wednesday night.
Osimhen has Martins’ record in sight
Should Osimhen score at Estadio Municipal de Braga, the Nigerian could become Nigeria’s all-time top scorer in the Champions League, breaking Obafemi Martins’ record.
Martins is currently Nigeria’s all-time top scorer in the Champions League with ten goals, including one in the qualifying.
However, Osimhen is joint-second on the list and could move past Martins if he scores four goals in this season’s competition.
If Osimhen scores a brace, he will equal Martins’ 13-year-old record as Nigeria’s all-time top scorer in the Champions League main competition.
The Super Eagles striker can, however, move past Martins with a hat-trick on Wednesday night. Nonetheless, Osimhen is on course to break the former Inter Milan’s record as Nigeria’s all-time top scorer in the Champions League.
