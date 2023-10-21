Barcelona vs Granada: Oshoala dedicates goal to Mohbad after scoring brace in 6-1 demolition
i

Asisat Oshoala dedicates goal to Mohbad || Image credit: Asiwaju Lerry (X)

FOOTBALL Barcelona vs Granada: Oshoala dedicates goal to Mohbad after scoring brace in 6-1 demolition

Barcelona vs Granada: Oshoala dedicates goal to Mohbad after scoring brace in 6-1 demolition

Faruq Ibrahim 21:59 - 21.10.2023
Super Falcons ace Asisat Oshoala dedicates goal against Granada to late Afrobeats star Mohbad.

Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala scored a brace in Barcelona’s 6-1 demolition of Granada, and she dedicated one of the goals to the late Afrobeats star Mohbad. 

The Blaugrana continued their dominant run in Liga F when they hosted Granada at the Johan Cruyff Stadium

Barcelona romp Granada 

The Blaugrana Femeni started as they meant to go on and took the lead as early as the sixth minute thanks to a Patri Guijaro strike. New signing from Manchester United, Ona Batlle, made it two in the 29th minute, finishing off a Salma Parraluelo assist.

Parraluelo went from provider to scorer in the 59th minute, before Mariona Caldentey made it four seven minutes later.

Salma Paralluelo scores for Barcelona against Granada || Image credit: Imago
Salma Paralluelo scores for Barcelona against Granada || Image credit: Imago

Oshoala scores and dedicates to Mohbad

The Super Falcons star had to watch the goals happen all around her all game, but in the 80th minute, she grabbed her first of the game and Barcelona’s fifth. 

She buried the ball into the top corner of the net from close range, and after celebrating, she lifted her jersey to reveal a vest with the late Mohbad’s image printed on it.

She doubled her tally on the evening two minutes later, tapping the ball in at the back post from a Mariona Caldentey delivery. Granada grabbed a last consolation goal and the game ended 6-1.

Related content

Tags:
Barcelona Asisat Oshoala