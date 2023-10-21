Barcelona vs Granada: Oshoala dedicates goal to Mohbad after scoring brace in 6-1 demolition

Super Falcons ace Asisat Oshoala dedicates goal against Granada to late Afrobeats star Mohbad.
Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala scored a brace in Barcelona’s 6-1 demolition of Granada, and she dedicated one of the goals to the late Afrobeats star Mohbad.
The Blaugrana continued their dominant run in Liga F when they hosted Granada at the Johan Cruyff Stadium
16:02 - 19.10.2023
Oshoala breaks IN as Super Eagles stars dominate Top 10 Most Followed Nigerian Athletes in 2023
Pulse Sports have revealed the list of the most-followed Nigerian athletes on social media in 2023 with only one female making the cut.
12:21 - 19.10.2023
Super Falcons: Asisat Oshoala is my inspiration - Nigerian youngster
Ayobami said this during the International Day of the Girl Child tournament organized by the Sapphire Nigeria Women Football Supporters Club (SNWFSC).
Barcelona romp Granada
The Blaugrana Femeni started as they meant to go on and took the lead as early as the sixth minute thanks to a Patri Guijaro strike. New signing from Manchester United, Ona Batlle, made it two in the 29th minute, finishing off a Salma Parraluelo assist.
Parraluelo went from provider to scorer in the 59th minute, before Mariona Caldentey made it four seven minutes later.
Oshoala scores and dedicates to Mohbad
The Super Falcons star had to watch the goals happen all around her all game, but in the 80th minute, she grabbed her first of the game and Barcelona’s fifth.
She buried the ball into the top corner of the net from close range, and after celebrating, she lifted her jersey to reveal a vest with the late Mohbad’s image printed on it.
She doubled her tally on the evening two minutes later, tapping the ball in at the back post from a Mariona Caldentey delivery. Granada grabbed a last consolation goal and the game ended 6-1.
Related content
19:38 - 06.09.2023
Asisat Oshoala: Agba Baller gets back-to-back Ballon d'Or nominations
Asisat Oshoala gets nominated again as France Football releases full list of Ballon d'Or nominees
23:55 - 29.08.2023
Arsenal sign World Cup winner from Barcelona
Arsenal announce the signing of Spain World Cup star Codina from Barcelona.
20:28 - 20.08.2023
Barcelona stars shine with FIFA Women's World Cup awards
Aitana Bonmati and Salma Paralluelo both won accolades as Barcelona players dominated the FIFA Women's World Cup awards following Spain's victory over England
23:52 - 25.07.2023
Barcelona star fumes after being dropped at the World Cup
Asisat Oshoala's Barcelona Femeni teammate Caroline Graham Hansen has said she felt disrespected after being left out of the starting line up for Norway's World Cup clash with Switzerland
07:27 - 16.07.2023
FIFA WWC: 7 players who could stop Super Falcons' Asisat Oshoala from winning the Golden ball
These seven players are all that stand between Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala and the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Golden Ball
17:35 - 11.06.2023
See where Oshoala ranks among Barcelona's all time top scorers
Super Falcons ace Asisat Oshoala is already a Barcelona legend, and is among their highest scorers of all time.
19:04 - 02.06.2023
Oshoala a doubt for Barcelona's all important Champions League clash
Despite travelling with the squad to Eindhoven for the UWCL final, Oshoala's involvement is a major doubt as she continues to train in isolation.
12:55 - 31.05.2023
Barcelona vs Wolfsburg: Time and Where to watch Oshoala's Champions League final
What you need to know about the UEFA Women's Champions League final between Asisat Oshoala's Barcelona and Wolfsburg.
16:35 - 26.05.2023
Barcelona star rules herself out of the World Cup
The FIFA 2023 Women's World Cup will be without one of the best players in the world, as Barcelona star rules herself out.
19:47 - 29.03.2023
UWCL Oshoala scores in Barcelona's demolition of Roma to book a tie against Chelsea or Lyon
Barcelona book a place in the semi-final against Chelsea or Lyon after sidestepping Roma.
15:47 - 27.03.2023
Oshoala's teammate and Ballon d'Or winner Putellas trains with group after long injury layoff
Two-time Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas returns to the group after nearly 10 months out.
20:23 - 25.03.2023
SUPER FALCONS Oshoala dropped after disastrous midweek performance as Real Madrid lose another El Clasico
Asisat Oshoala came on as a substitute as Barcelona Femeni claimed another El Clasico win over Real Madrid
23:12 - 21.03.2023
UWCL Oshoala unlucky in Barcelona win at Roma, Arsenal suffer slender defeat to Bayern
Barcelona and Bayern Munich were 1-0 winners in their Champions League clashes against Roma and Arsenal resspectively.