Arsenal fans plead the blood of Jesus as Kim Kardashian flaunts affiliation with Gunners and Saka

Fashion icon and American socialite Kim Kardashian has continued to showcase her love for Arsenal despite fans of the Gunners accusing the American of sabotaging their title challenge last season.

The second-oldest Kardashian sister was spotted at the Emirates Stadium in Arsenal’s ill-fated UEFA Europa League clash against Sporting Lisbon when the Gunners suffered elimination from Europe and sustained two key injuries that ultimately cost them the 2022/23 title.

Her appearance coinciding with Arsenal’s season getting derailed was put down to “The Kardashian curse” and fans of the club have not forgiven the superstar model, remaining wary of any interaction that she has with the club.

She recently posted an Instagram story with two pairs of Arsenal jerseys, half of which bore her surname, while the other half bore the name of Arsenal star Bukayo Saka, leading to a number of Arsenal fans begging Kim to leave their star boy alone.

Some fans of the Gunners begged for divine intervention in the Kardashian-Saka bonding, saying only God could save the prodigious winger from the bad luck they had associated with the socialite family.

Others have either given up on Arsenal season or Saka’s career as the case may be, while others begged for the former Actress to steer clear of the England international.

Despite fears of an alleged curse on the team, Arsenal will head into the community shield against Manchester City on Saturday hoping to claim the first piece of silverware on offer for the 2023/24 season.

