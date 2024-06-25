‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

Nigerian striker Rinsola Babajide believes the 2023 AFCON tournament was better than the 2024 Euro
Super Falcons star Rinsola Babajide has boldly declared the Africa Cup of Nations a better tournament than the European Championship after watching England’s drab stalemate against Slovenia.
England and Slovenia play out disappointing draw
The Three Lions continued the trend of difficult-to-watch matches as they eeked out a goalless draw against Slovenia in their final Group C match, even though the stalemate helped them secure top spot in the group and qualification for the next round.
England’s draw against Slovenia was endemic to the ongoing Euros, which has so far failed to spark the excitement expected of a major tournament, to the annoyance of many of the fans watching the tournament including Super Falcons and Tenerife forward Babajide.
Babajide prefers AFCON to Euros
After seeing England’s disappointing display, Babajide was quick to point out her belief that the 2024 Euros had not lived up to its billing and had not been a better tournament than the 2023 AFCON held in Ivory Coast.
In a message on her X account, Babajide simply noted, “AFCON >>> Euros,” echoing the belief of many fans in the process.
While the 2023 AFCON was filled with upsets, dramatic moments and scintillating end-to-end football, the 2024 Euros have been a cagey affair with many of the top teams unwilling to take risks, even against minnows.
Unlike the AFCON, which had impressive individual performances from players like Ademola Lookman and Emilio Nsue, most star players have failed to light up the Euros, with “Own goals” leading the goalscorers’ chart at the European tournament, leaving little to look forward to in this year’s Euros.
Related content
22:21 - 24.06.2024
Super Falcons star Alozie dazzles in second career as cancer research analyst
Nigerian heartthrob Michelle Alozie is making an impact on and off the pitch
10:06 - 22.06.2024
Nigeria Super Eagles & Falcons set for battle as CAF confirms AFCON 2025 and WAFCON 2024 dates
CAF has finally confirmed new dates for its premier tournaments the AFCON and WAFCON with Nigeria's Super Eagles and Super Falcons on alert.
23:59 - 20.06.2024
Atletico Madrid reject three bids from Chelsea for Super Eagles-eligible star set ₦127 billion price tag
The Nigerian-Spanish striker is highly valued by Atletico Madrid, making a move to Chelsea unlikely
11:33 - 20.06.2024
From Pitch to the Aisle? Beautiful Super Falcons star and ex-NPFL defender fuel marriage rumour with cozy training photos
Joseph Akpudje and Ramat took to social media to display sizzling pictures of the two finding solace in each other's arms.