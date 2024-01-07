AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

Alex Iwobi has promised that the Super Eagles are in Cote d'Ivoire to win it all.

Fulham midfielder Alex Iwobi has promised the Super Eagles players will give their all to bring the AFCON trophy home.

Nigeria, 3-time winners, have not tasted success in this competition since 2013 and are itching to win the trophy again.

Nigerian and Fulham star Alex Iwobi || Imago

Alex Iwobi promises Nigerians success at AFCON 2023

"The fans know the quality we have in the team, from each man that is in the squad and the ones that didn’t make the squad, there is a lot of talents in the squad,” the Fulham star told the Super Eagles media.

“We have confidence we can go far in this competition, but we have to prove it and assure the fans that we can prove ourselves. They can be sure we will make the nation proud.”

Iwobi will surely be in the starting line-up for Nigeria's opener against Equatorial Guinea on January 14.

