AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

Osimhen has been getting plaudits for his incredible performances, leading Napoli to their first Serie A title in 33 years.

AC Milan legend George Tawlon Manneh Oppong Ousman Weah has urged Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen to go for the Ballon d’Or and FIFA Best Player after making history with Napoli this season.

Osimhen recently fired Napoli to their first league title in 33 years with five games to spare in the Italian top flight.

Osimhen's history-making season

The Super Eagles star was at the centre of Napoli’s Serie A success, scoring 23 goals and setting up another five in 28 league games.

window.setTimeout(function () { let scriptCss = document.createElement('link'); scriptCss.href = 'https://www.pulsesports.ng/css/sport-widgets.css?v=1668785443'; scriptCss.rel = 'stylesheet'; scriptCss.type = 'text/css'; document.body.appendChild(scriptCss); let scriptTag = document.createElement('script'); scriptTag.src = 'https://widgets.sportal365.com/loader.bundle.min.js'; scriptTag.defer = true; scriptTag.onload = function () { let widgetLoaderConfig = { CDN_URL: 'https://widgets.sportal365.com', ODD_CLIENT: 'default', APP_LINK: 'desktop', API_URL: 'https://africa.football.api.sportal365.com/', API_KEY: '2f852b4de2f3a5cf3188e74b33087bb4:2c18422f8e826a7d11aeed52edb2449e', LANG: 'en', REQUEST_INTERVAL: 30, ENABLE_BET_SLIP: false, AUTHOR: false, THEME: "light", TOURNAMENT_ORDER: "pulse_nigeria", LINK_OPTIONS_V2: { 'player' : { 'url': '/football/player/{playerId}' }, 'team' : { 'url': '/football/{teamId}' }, 'tournament': { 'url': '/football/competition/{tournamentId}' }, 'match': { 'url' : '/football/match/{matchId}', 'sort': { 'criteria': 'alphabetically', 'direction': 'asc' } }, 'configuration': { 'newWindow': false }, 'standings_tournament': { 'url': '/football/competition/{tournamentId}/standings' } } }; window.setTimeout(function () { new SMPWidgetsLoader(widgetLoaderConfig); }, 200); }; document.head.appendChild(scriptTag); }, 0);

He is currently the league’s top scorer, four ahead of his nearest challenger Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez.

With his 23 goals, Osimhen is the highest an African has scored in a single Serie A season, surpassing Samuel Eto’o’s record.

Osimhen has scored 23 league goals this season

However, more importantly, Osimhen is now the all-time African top scorer in Serie A history, surpassing Liberia’s president Geoge Weah.

Napoli striker Osimhen

Weah scored 46 league goals for AC Milan during his time with AC Milan, but the record was broken after Osimhen scored against Fiorentina on Sunday.

AC Milan legend George Weah sets new challenge for Osimhen

The former Chelsea man has now congratulated Osimhen for his heroics, urging him to go one step further by becoming Africa’s second Ballon d’Or winner and FIFA World Best Player.

Weah remains the only African to win the two biggest individual honours in football, but he has urged Osimhen to go for it, stating this in a letter to the 24-year-old.

Osimhen now has more goals scored than any other African player in the Italian Serie A

My heartfelt congratulations to you, Victor Osimhen! I am very glad that you have accomplished a major milestone in your football career, after scoring your 47th goal in the Italian Serie A league.

The records show that with this goal, which you netted on Sunday, May 7, 2023, when your team Napoli went against Fiorentina, effectively makes you the African with the highest scoring record in the Italian Serie A league – surpassing my own account of 46 goals.

I am so proud of your exploits and congratulate you on this remarkable achievement which is a result of your hard work, dedication, and tenacity. I am also pleased with your kind words of honour in tribute to me upon reaching such a giant milestone.

FOOTBALL 5 reasons why Victor Osimhen should leave Napoli The Super Eagles star has been linked with a move away from Napoli this summer following a record-breaking season.

However, I want to admonish you not to be contented. There are many more of my records for you to break. I wish you go on to achieve greater success.

I watched your goal against Udinese when your 52nd-minute header won the Scudetto for Napoli. Your movement, your passion, your determination, and hunger brought back many memories to me. I wait for your 100th Goal in all competitions in Italy so that you can celebrate (but don’t remove your shirt like I did or you will get a Yellow Card) 😀

You have won one Scudetto. Great! When I won my first Scudetto with Milan, I said to myself, why one, why not two? I went on to win another Scudetto with Milan. I went on to win the Ballon d’Or. So why not two or more for you Victor? The sky is your limit. With your dedication, commitment, humility, and hard work, you can conquer the World. Africa needs another World Best. Africa needs another European Best. You Victor, can deliver that for us.

The records that I set were meant not as a challenge, but as a motivation to you and other African Players. We have the best of talents. You have to remain humble, tenacious, and focused. Don’t be distracted.

There are many great African players in the European leagues. They are already up against the hurdles of playing against many odds in leagues and stadiums so far away from home which present challenges for them; so to beat the odds and climb to the top is worth our commendation.

May you continue to surge forward. My prayers are with you. My blessings are also with you. I am rooting for you Victor!

Osimhen is among the favourites for this year’s Ballon d’Or but the Nigerian is likely to miss out on the top prize to Lionel Messi or Erling Haaland.

Related content

FOOTBALL AC Milan vs Inter: 5 Greatest Milan derbies of the 21st century The Derby Della Madonnina, one of the most famous derbies in football history is set to light up the UCL semifinals and in celebration of this we look back at the most colossal Milan derbies this century