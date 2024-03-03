Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers? 

Who has been the best manager in Nigeria's footballing history, and where does Jose Peseiro fit in the top 10 after his AFCON 2023 showing?

As Jose Peseiro bids farewell to the Nigerian national football team after guiding them to the final of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, questions arise about his place among the pantheon of the Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers.

Peseiro's departure comes on the heels of a commendable performance in the continental tournament, where Nigeria reached the final only to fall short against hosts Ivory Coast. Now, as fans reflect on Peseiro's tenure and its impact on the team's legacy, the discussion turns to where he stands in the annals of Nigerian football management.

Determining the greatest coaches in Nigeria's Super Eagles history involves considering factors such as achievements, impact on the team's performance, tactical innovations, and overall legacy. Here are ten coaches who are often regarded as among the greatest in Nigeria's football history:

10. Adewale Adegoke

Adewale Adegoke stands as a pivotal figure in Nigerian football history, notably serving as the second manager for the Nigerian national team and achieving the milestone of becoming the first Nigerian to hold such a position. His tenure from 1950 to 1952 marked a significant transition for Nigerian football, as Adegoke assumed the reins of leadership and guided the team during a formative period.

As the first Nigerian manager, Adegoke symbolized the emergence of indigenous talent and leadership within the country's football landscape, paving the way for future generations of Nigerian coaches to follow in his footsteps.

9. Daniel Anyiam

Daniel Anyiam was a prominent figure in Nigerian football, serving as both a player and coach. He captained the national team in 1949 and later transitioned into coaching, leading the Nigerian national team from 1954 to 1956 and again from 1964 to 1965. Additionally, Anyiam was the inaugural coach of the Enugu Rangers and played a role as a selector for the national team post-Nigerian Civil War.

Daniel Anyiam (R) with Brazilian football legend Pele (L) | Facebook Igbo History

He excelled as a football player with U.A.C. in Lagos, captaining the team to victory in the 1950 Governor's Cup. Today, a stadium in Owerri bears his name, commemorating his significant contributions to Nigerian football.

8. Gernot Rohr

Gernot Rohr, a German coach, is the current head coach of the Super Eagles. Under his guidance, Nigeria qualified for the FIFA World Cup in 2018 and has made significant strides in developing young talents within the team, many of which are now regulars in the team.

Former Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr || Imago

Rohr's tactical approach and focus on youth development and scouting acumen have earned him praise and recognition in Nigerian football circles as has the bronze medal the Super Eagles picked up at the 2019 AFCON during his tenure.

7. Jose Peseiro

Jose Peseiro's time as manager of Nigeria's Super Eagles was characterized by a mix of accomplishments and challenges. Despite initially facing setbacks with the deal falling through during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, he eventually took the helm in May 2022. Under his leadership, Nigeria reached the final of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, securing a commendable runner-up position.

Former Super Eagles manager, Jose Peseiro | Imago

Peseiro's efforts were recognized with the Order of the Niger award from President Bola Tinubu. However, his tenure concluded on March 1, 2024, marking a relatively short-lived stint as the head coach of the national team.

6. Tiko Jelisavcic

Tiko Jelisavcic played a significant role in Nigerian football as the national team coach from 1974 to 1978. Affectionately known as "Father Tiko," was a pivotal figure in Nigerian football. guiding the national team to two third-place finishes in the Africa Cup of Nations tournament in 1976 and 1978.

His tenure as Nigeria's coach earned him widespread respect and admiration, earning him an endearing spot among football enthusiasts in the country.

5. Shuaibu Amodu

Before his passing in 2016, Shuaibu Amodu was Nigeria’s “break in case of emergency” manager and served the country in multiple spells as the head coach of the Super Eagles.

The late Shuaibu Amodu | Premium Times

Although he does not get as much credit as he deserves, Amodu was best known for his ability to assemble competitive teams, and played a significant role in Nigeria's qualification for the FIFA World Cup on two occasions.

Unfortunately Amodu was not allowed to coach Nigeria at either of those World Cups as he was replaced just before the start of the 2002 and 2010 tournaments.

4. Jo Bonfrere

Jo Bonfrere, a Dutch coach, guided Nigeria to a historic victory in the football event at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta, where the Super Eagles clinched the gold medal.

Bonfere Jo being hoisted by his players after the 1996 Olympic Gold Medal | Imago

His tactical ingenuity and ability to motivate players were instrumental in Nigeria's now legendary triumphs over Brazil and Argentina in the semifinal and final of the Olympic tournament.

3. Stephen Keshi

Fondly known as the "Big Boss," Stephen Keshi made history by becoming only the second person to win the Africa Cup of Nations both as a player and as a coach.

Stephen Keshi with the 2013 AFCON || Super Sport (X)

He led Nigeria to AFCON glory in 2013, defeating Burkina Faso in the final. Keshi's leadership qualities, tactical astuteness, and emphasis on discipline revitalized Nigerian football during his tenure. Keshi was also beloved for his approach of inculcating home based players into the national team, for which he was rewarded by Enugu Rangers’ Sunday Mba scoring the winner in the 2013 AFCON final.

2. Otto Gloria

Otto Gloria's coaching tenure with Nigeria from 1978 to 1981 had a lasting impact on the country's football. Employing a structured approach to tactics and training, he emphasized discipline and technical skills. Under his guidance, Nigeria reached the 1980 Africa Cup of Nations final, marking significant progress on the continental stage.

Former Nigeria coach Otto Gloria | Empower

Gloria's focus on youth development and player scouting played a crucial role in nurturing talent, contributing to the emergence of key figures in Nigerian football. Despite the brevity of his time, Glória's legacy endures through his influence on the team's tactical approach and his role in shaping Nigeria's footballing identity.

1. Clemens Westerhof

The Dutch coach, Clemens Westerhof, is widely regarded as Nigeria's most successful coach. He led the Super Eagles to victory in the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), marking Nigeria's second continental title.

1994 AFCON winner Clemens Westerhof | Imago

Under his guidance, Nigeria also made its debut appearance at the FIFA World Cup in the same year, reaching the Round of 16. Westerhof's tactical astuteness and ability to inspire his players earned him immense respect and admiration.

