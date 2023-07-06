4 players Chelsea MUST sell before pre-season

Chelsea have conducted a summer clearout over the past few weeks but there are still four players Mauricio Pochettino must get rid of in the next few days.

New Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has one week before the team jet out for pre-season and there are a number of players that must be sold before then to avoid a difficult and potentially awkward situation.

The Blues have already let go of Kalidou Koulibaly, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, Edouard Mendy, Kai Havertz and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, while N'Golo Kante has departed on a free transfer.

Pochettino aiming to sell 4 Chelsea stars in the next week

According to Mirror Football, Pochettino only wants to work with players who have a burning desire to remain at the club and is intentioned to cut off any players with designs on a Stamford Bridge exit.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Romelu Lukaku, Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech are all either far from the manager's plans or have been vocal about their desire to play football elsewhere.

To avoid an awkward situation in pre-season, all four players must have their situations resolved in the next week.

Transfer blow for Chelsea as Hakim Ziyech reportedly fails Al-Nassr medical

Striker Romelu Lukaku is keen on a return to Inter Milan, having spent the past season there on loan, but the Serie A side have yet to reach an agreement with Chelsea over a permanent switch.

Aubameyang, who has flopped badly since joining Chelsea from Barcelona has also attracted interest from Saudi Arabia, with Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard keen to bring him to Al Ettifaq.

Big picture for Pochettino & Chelsea

Pochettino needs to ensure there are no dissenting voices or bad eggs in his dressing room as he begins the process of rebuilding a broken club and restoring the feel-good factor that was absent last season.

