Osimhen's entourage denies PSG agreement

Boost for Chelsea, Manchester United, and Bayern Munich as rumours of Osimhen's agreement with PSG are denied by his entourage

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen's entourage has denied that the 24-year-old striker has struck a deal with Paris Saint Germain ahead of a summer move from Napoli.

Osimhen attracting many top clubs

Osimhen has been a hot topic in Europe this season after scoring 26 goals in 32 matches in all competitions for the Partenopei and leading them to the brink of a first Serie A title since the days of Diego Maradona in Naples.

He is the Serie A top scorer for the 2022/23 season so far with 21 goals, six more than the closest competitor, Lautaro Martinez, who has scored 15, making the Nigerian striker a shoo-in for the golden boot at the end of the season, with only seven games to go.

Osimhen’s superb form has seen him attract interest from a number of top European clubs, including Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, and, Manchester United.

Osimhen’s entourage denies PSG agreememt

In recent days, there were reports of a deal between Osimhen and French giants PSG for a proposed summer transfer, but those rumours appear to be untrue after the player’s entourage confirmed to Spanish newspaper outlet Mundo Deportivo that no such agreement was in place.

Osimhen is likely to leave Napoli this season Victor Osimhen has began the title celebrations in Napoli.

“Everything that is being said is false. It’s early to talk about the transfer window. A lot of people are trying to destabilize at this point. There is nothing,” Osimhen’s entourage confirmed when approached by the Spanish outlet.

Osimhen’s future is still a quandary, and nobody knows where he will end up with the player stating his preference for the Premier League, but his main suitors hailing from France and Germany.

