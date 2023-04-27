Oshoala through to Women's Champions League final as Barcelona edge Chelsea on aggregate

It will be the fourth European final for the Nigerian striker who in 2021, became the first African woman to win the UEFA Champions League.

Super Falcons striker Asisat Oshoala has progressed to the 2023 UEFA Women's Champions League final after Barcelona Femini on Thursday, edged Chelsea Women 1-1 (2-1 on aggregate) at Camp Nou.

It becomes the fourth time that the reigning African Women's Footballer of the Year will play in the European final, having featured in it with the Spanish giants in 2019 and 2022, and helped them to the trophy in 2021.

Barcelona 1-1 Chelsea: As it happened

Barcelona went into the game on Thursday with the edge having defeated Chelsea 1-0 in the first leg thanks to a Caroline Graham Hansen goal.

With the mental advantage and home support, they started the second leg, the brighter side although, their flurry of opportunities in the first half was all wasted.

The hosts eventually got a hold of themselves after a double substitution on the hour and broke the deadlock.

A counter-attack saw Graham Hansen get herself into a dangerous position in the visitors box, before finishing off finely past Ann Katrin Berger.

Chelsea responded almost immediately as Guro Reiten benefitted from an earlier attempt by Sam Kerr to put the ball past Sandra Panos and level the game.

The equalizer was however, all there was to it as Barcelona held on to their aggregate lead and wrap the game up at 1-1 to move into their fourth women's final in five years.

Barcelona to face Arsenal or Wolfsburg

Barcelona will now await the winner of the second semifinal tie which would see Wolfsburg take on Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Monday.

The Philips Stadion in Eindhoven will host the 2023 UEFA Women's Champions League final on Saturday, June 3.

The first leg had seen both sides play out a 2-2 draw after Rafaelle Souza and Stina Blackstenius helped the Gunners to a second-half comeback following earlier goals from Wolfsburg's Ewa Pajor and Svendis Jonsdottir.

Both Arsenal and Wolfsburg are former European champions with the London club winning the title in 2007 and the Germans, doing a consecutive double in 2013 and 2014.