I was mocked for wearing boots — Osimhen's boss recounts career 'sacrifices'

Victor Osimhen’s coach at SSC Napoli Luciano Spalletti has looked back on his career as a coach after taking the club on the brink of the Serie A title.

Napoli took a giant step towards landing the Italian league title for the first time in 33 years after a crucial 1-0 win over Juventus in Turin on Sunday.

Osimhen was in action from start to finish but it was Giacomo Raspadori who stole the show and headlines as he netted the decisive winner in stoppage time.

The Super Eagles star is Napoli’s top scorer this season and looked lively throughout the encounter as he created two chances and made two key passes.

Osimhen and his teammates celebrate the win in Turin.

Spalletti reflects on his career

The Partenopei boss finally admitted his club is on the verge of winning the Serie A after the all-important win over Juve.

Spalletti, who has never won the league in his career, could finally lay his hands on the elusive title as early as next weekend if results go his way.

Luciano Spalletti is on the verge of winning his first Scudetto.

The 64-year-old took time off to reflect on his career so far, stating that winning the Serie A with Napoli will repay for the sacrifices he has made which includes being mocked for wearing football boots on the touchline.

“Naturally, it is satisfying to be here,” Spalletti said per Football Italia. “I have often been mocked for wearing football boots on the touchline, but I remember when I desperately wanted those boots and could not afford to get them.”

“I remember that well. It has been a tougher road perhaps than others who start from different levels, they earned respect and admiration for their playing careers in order to deserve the opportunity to lead a top team from the start.”

“Every now and then you do look back,” he added. “I have not travelled around in first-class looking out of the window, it was by hitch-hiking! So when you find yourself in a position to win this Scudetto, it repays you for all the sacrifices that you made over the years.”

