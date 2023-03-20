Super Eagles are currently in camp preparing for a double-header against Guinea-Bissau without Finidi George and Ike Shorunmu because of the NFF is cutting cost.

Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, has come out to debunk rumours that Super Eagles coaches Finidi George and Ike Shorunmu have been sacked.

The NFF cleared the air in a statement from its communication department following reports that assistant coach, George and goalkeeper trainer, Shorunmu have been relieved of their duties.

NFF president Ibrahim Musa Gusau

Ahead of the first international break since the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Super Eagles have regrouped in Abuja ahead of the double-header against Guinea-Bissau.

However, the preparation have been overshowed by muted reports following the absence of the Enyimba boss and Super Eagles goalkeeper trainer, Shorunmu.

NFF explains absence of Super Eagles coaches

In a detailed statement made available to the media via its communication department, the NFF has now explained the situation involving George and Shorunmu.

Finidi George during the last outing vs Portugal

According to the footballl governing body, the absence of the assistant manager, George, is as a result of a bizarre rotation policy in the team while Shorunmu's is more complicated.

"As part of cost-cutting measures instituted at the beginning of the new administration, we established a rotation policy among the assistant coaches, based on the high number, which was agreed with all of them,"the NFF said in a statement.

Super Eagles coaches.

"The last time that the team had a programme, Mr. Finidi George was the person who travelled for the friendly match in Portugal. This rotation policy is only for matches. When there is a tournament, all of them will be with the team."

"He knew at that time that the next trip would be that of Mr. Usman Abdallah. Abdallah is simply taking his turn to be in the camp for the program of Super Eagles Vs Djurtus of Guinea Bissau, and Mr. George will be around for the next program."

Shorunmu snubs Super Eagles

On goalkeeper trainer, the body added that he was not willing to be a part of the team for the upcoming games.

Ike Shorunmu with Super Eagles goalkeepers.

"The case of goalkeepers’ trainer, Ike Shorounmu is somewhat peculiar, as the former Nigeria goalkeeper showed a clear lack of desire to be in camp for the matches against Guinea Bissau," the statement added.

The NFF also didn't go into further details on Shorunmu's situation because of what it says is 'the utmost respect for all our ex-internationals, including Mr. Shorounmu.'

Super Eagles of Nigeria defender Kevin Akpoguma

Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro, has already requested for Olatunji Baruwa, who was with the U20 AFCON in Egypt as a replacement.