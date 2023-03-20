10 players have now arrived at the Super Eagles camp in Abuja ahead of Nigeria's AFCON 2023 qualifier against Guinea-Bissau.
Nigeria will play Guinea-Bissau in a doubleheader on Friday, March 24, at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja from 5:00 pm, before travelling to the stadio 24 de Setembro in Bissau on Monday, 27 March, with kick off also slated for 5:00 pm WAT.
Leicester City star Kelechi Iheanancho, Everton's Alex Iwobi, Atalanta's Ademola Lookman, Southampton's Joe Aribo, and Hoffenheim's Kevin Akpoguma were one of the six early birds at the Super Eagles’ John Woods Hotel.
More invited players begin to troop in for the double 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying matches against Guinea Bissau’s Djurtus.
Ndidi and Uzoho headline latest of 10 Super Eagles players to arrive camp ahead of AFCON 2023 qualifier vs Guinea Bissau
Wilfred Ndidi also arrived the camp on Monday, March 20.
The Liecester City midfielder will be looking to lead the Super Eagles of Nigeria midfield as Peseiro seems short of options in that department.
Omonia Nicosia goalkeeper Francis Uzoho has also joined in with the rest of the group on Monday.
Uzoho is expected to be the Super Eagles’ first-choice ahead of the clash at the Moshood Abiola Stadium this Thursday.
Full List of Confirmed Arrivals at the Super Eagles Camp
Kelechi Iheanacho - Leicester City
Alex Iwobi -Everton
Joe Aribo - Southampton
Ademola Lookman - Atalanta
Kevin Akpoguma - Hoffenheim
Semi Ajayi - West Bromwich Albion
Francis Uzoho - Omonia Nicosea
Kingsley Aniagboso - Giant Brillers
Daniel Bameyi - YumYum FC
Wilfred Ndidi - Leicester City
It is expected that majority of the remaining 13 invited Super Eagles players are expected to land in Abuja on Monday, March 20.
