West Ham youngster cites Osimhen as inspiration after scoring first senior goal

Divin Mubama scored his first senior goal in the Conference League, and has named victor Osimhen as one of his references.

Victor Osimhen is emerging as one of the best in his position in the world, and the Nigerian striker is already a source of inspiration for young footballers around the world.

West Ham youngster Divin Mubama who got his first senior goal in the Hammers Conference League triumph over AEK Larnaca has named Osimhen as one of his references.

Mubama's moment

18-year-old Mubama grabbed the headlines when he came on as a substitute to score West Ham's fourth goal in a 4-0 win over Larnaca in the Conference League.

⚒️ Divin Mubama gets his first goal for West Ham 🥰#UECL pic.twitter.com/yMy5dj0NxE — UEFA Europa Conference League (@europacnfleague) March 16, 2023

Mubama, who lives only 15 minutes away from the London Stadium, brought a lot of joy to West Ham fans, who were glad to see their homegrown talent shine, and his family, who were in the stands.

The striker was in high spirits, and after the game, he was questioned about his journey so far and his methodology.

What Mubama said about Osimhen

The England u-19 international explained that he has been watching Osimhen play, and learning from the Lagos-born striker's movements.

Divin Mubama celebrates his first goal for West Ham

He said he's been learning things from Osimhen and Haaland and watching clips from Aguero's time at Manchester City, as he was too young to watch the Argentine in his prime.

“I like to take and tweak different things,” Mubama said, per Football London.

“I’ve been watching Osimhen and Haaland a lot. I just try and take little things. I watch a lot of Aguero coming into pockets late.”

Osimhen was named in Jose Peseiro's squad for the upcoming AFCON qualifiers, and Mubama will get a chance to watch the striker in action for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

