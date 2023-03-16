Tragedy hits Ighalo’s Al Hilal as head coach loses wife in car crash

Al Hilal’s coach Ramon Diaz has been touched by tragedy after losing his wife in a car crash

Tragedy struck Al Hilal as it's veteran head coach Ramon Diaz lost his wife in a car crash that killed one other person.

Ramon Diaz loses wife in car crash

Sources claim that Diaz’ wife Barbara Oliver had been on a drive with Diaz’ son, Michael, in their home town of Buenos Aires when the accident occurred killing Barbara and the driver of the other vehicle involved in the head-on collision.

The Veteran coach as well as the entire Al Hilal organisation has been thrown into mourning following the death of Diaz’ wife.

The 63-year-old manager has received condolences from all around football, including from Al Hilal’s Saudi Professional League rivals Al Nassr where Diaz coached for one year.

Ramon Diaz’ Al Hilal legacy

The former Argentina international is in his second spell with Al Hilal, after coaching them between 2016 and 2018 and rejoining them in February 2022.

He has led Al Hilal to two Saudi Professional League titles and the Asian Champions League crown as well as guiding them to the final of the Club World Cup, becoming the first Asian club to reach that stage of the competition.

His coaching methods have also given Nigerian forward Odion Ighalo a new lease on life that has seen him dominate scorers charts both domestically and in the Asian Champions League.