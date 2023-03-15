Klopp says Liverpool will seek 1% chance of qualification against Real Madrid

Jurgen Klopp speaks on their chances of qualifying against Real Madrid.

Liverpool's manager, Jurgen Klopp, has reiterated the difficulty of the task his team has in trying to overturn a three-goal deficit at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, he believes there's a possibility that his team will go into the tie with that knowledge.

Klopp's team lost 5-2 to Real Madrid in the first leg at their own stadium after initially leading by two goals. They travel to Madrid with a slim chance of qualification.

What Klopp said

Jurgen Klopp reiterated thoughts he echoed a few weeks ago, saying Real Madrid had the tie in their hands, and their result makes them overwhelming favourites to move on to the next round.

Jurgen Klopp refuses to write off the tie

Klopp, on the other hand, understands that his team must line up for the second leg, and despite facing an uphill battle against a difficult opponent, he says they will try to win the game.

He believes it is difficult but not impossible, and that if there's only a one per cent chance of qualification, his team will go all out for it.

"I said three weeks ago, Madrid with their result are through to the next round," Klopp said, per the BBC.

"Now we are here three weeks later and we know there's a game to play.

"If there's only a one percent chance, I would like to give it a try. We're here to play an extremely strong opponent and try to win the game.

"As difficult as it is, it's not likely, but possible. For that, we are here, we'll see where it leads us to.”

Liverpool casualties

Liverpool will have to attempt a comeback without club captain Jordan Henderson, who has been ruled out of the tie through illness.

Jordan Henderson dejected after the defeat to Real Madrid

They will also be unable to count on young midfield sensation Stefan Bajcetic, who has a thigh injury, and according to Klopp, he hurt his abductor due to stress.

Klopp failed to estimate how long the youngster, who recently signed a new contract with Liverpool, will be out for, saying he did not know exactly how long Bajcetic will spend on the sidelines.

Relive the first-leg clash between Liverpool and Real Madrid

