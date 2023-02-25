Martinelli goal downs Iheanacho's Leicester as Arsenal tighten grip on top spot

Gabriel Martinelli scored the only goal of the game as Arsenal extended their lead at the top of the Premier League to five points with a 1-0 win over Leicester City.

Arsenal needed to keep winning with the Premier League trophy in their sights and they did just that with a well-deserved 1-0 victory over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

How it happened

Arsenal started the game on the front foot, dominating and dictating play. Leicester were content to just defend deep in their own half and allow the Gunners try to break them down.

Having dominated possession without reward for the better part of the opening half-hour, Arsenal thought they had found a breakthrough through Leandro Trossard, who curled in from the edge of the box following a poorly-cleared corner.

However, Leicester were given a reprieve when VAR ruled out the goal for a foul in the build-up, with Ben White holding back Danny Ward.

The Foxes threatened on the counter and had the ball in the back of the net moments later, but Kelechi Iheanacho’s clever finish was immediately ruled out for offside.

Arsenal raced out of the blocks in the second half, taking a deserved lead when Trossard slipped in Gabriel Martinelli, who fired home past Leicester keeper Danny Ward.

The goal came at personal expense to Martinelli who picked up an injury in the act of shooting. He soon picked himself up and set up Bukayo Saka to score but his finish was ruled out for offside.

With time running out, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s effort from distance narrowly missed the target, but a lack of clear-cut opportunities for the hosts allowed Arsenal to see out the win with ease.

Player of the match - Oleksandr Zinchenko (Arsenal)

Zinchenko once again proved his importance to Mikel Arteta. He is much more than a full back, he has grown into an excellent player and leader.

A fine save from Leicester keeper Danny Ward stopped him from capping off an excellent performance with a goal.

