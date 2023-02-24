Preview: 3 things to look forward to this weekend

Liverpool need to bounce back, City’s troubling away form and Leicester ready to derail Arsenal's title hopes.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool

Consecutive wins over Everton and Newcastle appeared to suggest Liverpool’s season was back on track but a harrowing defeat to Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League brought Jurgen Klopp’s men back down to earth.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

The manner of the defeat and that second half performance by Liverpool left a lot to be desired, especially in front of home support at the famous Anfield stadium.

It is very difficult to say where Liverpool’s season goes from here but a win against Crystal Palace is the only way to pick themselves up and continue to push for a potential top-four finish come may.

Bournemouth vs Manchester City

Manchester City have struggled to put results together away from home since the turn of the year.

Pep Guardiola’s men have won just one of their last six away games and those are damning statistics when you consider the sheer dominance of the team in question.

City once again threw away a comfortable lead against Leipzig in midweek (there is no such thing as a comfortable one-goal lead) but the Premier League champions were that dominant in the first half that it felt like they could and should have scored more.

However, they ended up settling for the draw in the end and continued their worrying theme on the road.

Against Bournemouth this weekend, City cannot afford to drop any more points or they may have to accept this is not their season after all.

Leicester City vs Arsenal

Arsenal got their title chase back on track with a comeback victory over Aston Villa last weekend. The Gunners ended up winning 4-2 but it was a closer game than the scoreline suggests.

Against Leicester this weekend, Arsenal will need to be wary. Leicester have been inconsistent this season but they tend to find the goals when they play at home. Especially the early ones.

No team has given up more points from winning positions than Leicester this season, who have squandered 19 from games in which they have taken the lead.

What this suggests is that Arsenal have to be wary of a fast start and with the likes of Kelechi Iheanacho and James Maddison in fine form, anything is possible.

Here is the full list of Premier League fixtures for this weekend

Expert predictions for Premier League game week 25

In-house betting expert Kolawale Babatunde gives the best predictions from each game in the English Premier League round 25.

Fulham vs Wolves - Fulham win or draw Everton vs Aston Villa - Everton win or draw Leeds vs Southampton - Less than 4.5 goals Leicester vs Arsenal - Arsenal to win West Ham vs Nottingham Forest - Under 3.5 Bournemouth vs Manchester City - Manchester City to win Crystal Palace vs Liverpool - Both teams to score Tottenham vs Chelsea - Tottenham to score over 0.5 goals

Related content

FOOTBALL BETTING TIPS English Premier League Gameweek 25 betting tips, odds and accumulator The English Premier League continues this weekend as gameweek 25 takes center stage. We have put together an accumulator from these games to help you bet and win this weekend.