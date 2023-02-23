Thierry Henry reveals Lukaku has no interest in returning to Chelsea

Legendary Arsenal striker and former Belgium assistant manager Thierry Henry has revealed that Romelu Lukaku is not interested in a return to Chelsea when his loan spell at Internazionale ends.

Romelu Lukaku came off the bench to devastating effect, scoring a late goal to earn Inter a 1-0 win against Porto in the first leg of their UEFA round of 16 clash.

Lukaku seeking permanent Chelsea exit

Romelu Lukaku had a torrid spell at Chelsea

Inter Milan paid £8m during the summer transfer window to re-sign Lukaku on loan following a disappointing and underwhelming spell at Chelsea.

The Italian giants retain an option to purchase the Belgian during the next transfer window.

While Lukaku could return to Chelsea and aim to fight for his place, former Arsenal captain, Thierry Henry has suggested that Lukaku may not fit into Graham Potter’s tactics at Chelsea and would prefer to remain at Inter Milan on a permanent basis.

"We had a discussion when he went to Chelsea, and I told him he's going to find it difficult to play at Chelsea," Henry told CBS Sports.

"That happened to be the case, because of the way Thomas Tuchel liked to play. Pressing, you're the nine, I'm the nine, I'm the winger, you're the winger, you have to change.

"Rom likes to stay where he is. Feed him, play him in early, and he'll try to bully you.

"He was a different type of nine to what Tuchel wanted. Is he going to fit what Graham Potter's trying to do? They're struggling enough. And what does he want to do? I don't think he wants to go back. That's the main thing. He wants to stay at Inter."

Former Belgium assistant manager Thierry Henry and Romelu Lukaku

Big picture for Lukaku

Lukaku has struggled with injuries this season and has been limited to just 14 appearances for Inter, scoring 4 goals.

He will hope that his goalscoring impact against Porto can be the catalyst for a successful second half of the season as Inter aim to finish the campaign on a high.

