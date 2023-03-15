Usyk explains difference between Fury and Joshua negotiations

Usyk reveals he did not have problems negotiating with Joshua compared to Usyk.

Ukrainian professional boxer Oleksandr Usyk has detailed the problems encountered negotiating for an undisputed fight.

Usyk was last in action against English professional boxer of Nigerian descent Anthony Joshua.

Joshua was the champion back in 2021 and agreed to take on WBO mandatory Usyk at the time.

The deal did not take time to sort out as Usyk defeated Joshua to win the IBO, IBF, WBA, and WBO heavyweight titles at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the United Kingdom.

According to Usyk, Fury is sacred for the undisputed fight.

Joshua activated a rematch clause and suffered a defeat to Usyk again this time in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Usyk on the difference between Joshua and Fury negotiations

Usyk's manager Alex Krassyuk has stated an undisputed fight is unlikely based on the way negotiations are going with English professional boxer and WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

Krassyuk explained that negotiations with Fury's team led by Frank Warren of Queensbury promotion are proving to be difficult.

Krassyuk made a comparison to negotiating the last two title fights with Joshua's manager Eddie Hearn of Matchroom boxing.

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk agree terms for undisputed heavyweight fight

Explaining the difference to iD Boxing Krassyuk said, “It’s been a nightmare.

“With Eddie, we did some sort of job. We had three fights as co-promoters, then the two fights with ‘AJ.’ So, we had five fights together.

“According to my experience, I need to give credit to Matchroom and Eddie, because I enjoy watching how they work. I like it.

Oleksandr Usyk agrees 70/30 split against Tyson Fury for Undisputed fight

“The negotiations never last long. It’s transparent, it’s open if we accept it, we accept it, if we don’t want to do it, we don’t do it.

"There’s no wasting each other’s time. With ‘AJ,’ it wasn’t really complicated. No stress.”

Krassyuk has now given an ultimatum to Fury's team that Usyk only agreed to a 70/30 split if the fight is to take place at Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday, April 29, 2023.

