Michael Jordan reportedly lavishes over ₦21.5 BILLION on his 2nd Florida mansion

The world’s richest sportsman continues to expand his multi-million-dollar real estate portfolio.

American billionaire and Basketball legend Michael Jordan has added another gem to his real estate portfolio with the acquisition of a ₦21.5 million($16.5 million) mansion in Jupiter, Florida, located within the exclusive Bear's Club community.

Details of Michael Jordan’s multi-million-dollar mansion in South Florida REVEALED

Michael Jordan is the richest sportsman in the world in 2024 | Credit: IMAGO

According to a report from The Real Deal, Jordan's latest purchase, features sprawling 9,100-square-foot estate boasting five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

The building is nestled on nearly one acre of prime real estate at 103 West Bears Club Drive.

The property, purchased through an Illinois LLC controlled by Jordan himself, offers lavish amenities including a four-car garage, a guest house, and a club room.

Situated within the prestigious Bear's Club, a gated community featuring a Jack Nicklaus-designed golf course, Jordan's new multi-million-dollar home promises privacy and exclusivity.

The property, originally constructed in 2017, was previously owned by Dr. Michael A. Murphy and his wife Marla, who sold it to Bull & Bear LLC, a company associated with Jordan's real estate ventures.

Michael Jordan continues to expand his real estate portfolio

Michael Jordan | Credit: X

This acquisition marks Jordan's second property in South Florida, as the world’s richest sportsman and his wife, Yvette Prieto, already reside in a sprawling 3-acre estate nearby.

The couple's primary residence is located at 172 Bears Club Drive, and features a 28,000-square-foot home spread across three structures, complete with lavish amenities such as a guard house, guest house, pool, and even an athletic wing equipped with a basketball court and gym.

Jordan's foray into luxury real estate is proof of his entrepreneurial prowess beyond the basketball court.

As the world's richest sportsman in 2024, the billionaire NBA legend continues to expand his empire, solidifying his status as a savvy business mogul with a keen eye for prime investments.