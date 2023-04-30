Steph Curry produces iconic 50-point performance as Golden State Warriors knock out Sacramento Kings in Game 7

The greatness of Steph Curry knows no bounds as he inspires Golden State Warriors to a Game 7 victory against Sacramento Kings.

Steph Curry has made NBA history before, and on Sunday at Golden 1 Center, he did so one more as the Warriors defeated the Sacramento Kings in a decisive Game 7.

The Golden State superstar broke out for 50 points in the Warriors' 120-100 victory to seal the opening-round playoff series against their Northern California rivals and became the first NBA player to score 50 or more points in a Game 7.

CURRY TO THE RECORD BOOKS.

MOST POINTS EVER IN A GAME 7.



50 POINTS.

7 TRIPLES.



CHEF IN #PLAYOFFMODE pic.twitter.com/6KVKfunK1k — NBA (@NBA) April 30, 2023

Steph Curry scores 50 as Warriors knockout Kings

Curry's record at age 35 comes in what is perhaps the best Game 7 offensive effort ever.

In a dominant performance, Curry scored 50 points on 20 of 38 field goal attempts and 7 3-pointers.

"When I'm looking for shots, I think it usually works in our favor."



Steph Curry (50 points) sets a Playoff record for scoring in a Game 7 👏



LAL/GSW Game 1: Tuesday, 10pm/et on TNT pic.twitter.com/BunJdRhiOE — NBA (@NBA) April 30, 2023

Kevin Durant, a player for the Brooklyn Nets and a former teammate, set the previous mark with 48 points against the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2021 Eastern Conference playoffs and Curry beat him to the record.

After a play pause in the fourth quarter, Stephen Curry yelled "Light the beam!" in reference to the victory chant of the Sacramento Kings' supporters. His clear mouthguard was visible at the corner of his lips.

Breaking an NBA record in the process, Curry led the Warriors to a series-clinching victory on the Kings' court two days after the Kings gave it to the Warriors at Chase Center to force a game-7.

The victory prepared the way for a series against the Lakers in the Western Conference semifinals that will begin Tuesday night in San Francisco.

