Steph Curry produces iconic 50-point performance as Golden State Warriors knock out Sacramento Kings in Game 7

The greatness of Steph Curry knows no bounds as he inspires Golden State Warriors to a Game 7 victory against Sacramento Kings.
The greatness of Steph Curry knows no bounds as he inspires Golden State Warriors to a Game 7 victory against Sacramento Kings.
Steph Curry has made NBA history before, and on Sunday at Golden 1 Center, he did so one more as the Warriors defeated the Sacramento Kings in a decisive Game 7.
The Golden State superstar broke out for 50 points in the Warriors' 120-100 victory to seal the opening-round playoff series against their Northern California rivals and became the first NBA player to score 50 or more points in a Game 7.
Steph Curry scores 50 as Warriors knockout Kings
Curry's record at age 35 comes in what is perhaps the best Game 7 offensive effort ever.
In a dominant performance, Curry scored 50 points on 20 of 38 field goal attempts and 7 3-pointers.
Kevin Durant, a player for the Brooklyn Nets and a former teammate, set the previous mark with 48 points against the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2021 Eastern Conference playoffs and Curry beat him to the record.
After a play pause in the fourth quarter, Stephen Curry yelled "Light the beam!" in reference to the victory chant of the Sacramento Kings' supporters. His clear mouthguard was visible at the corner of his lips.
Breaking an NBA record in the process, Curry led the Warriors to a series-clinching victory on the Kings' court two days after the Kings gave it to the Warriors at Chase Center to force a game-7.
The victory prepared the way for a series against the Lakers in the Western Conference semifinals that will begin Tuesday night in San Francisco.
Related content
05:40 - 29.04.2023
NBA PLAYOFFS Mike Brown inspires Sacramento Kings to force Game 7 against Golden State Warriors
Sacramento Kings will have a chance to make the second round with Game 7 on their home floor against the Golden State Warriors
07:30 - 27.04.2023
NBA PLAYOFFS Steph Curry leads Warriors to beat Kings, take series lead
The Warriors take control of the series against the Kings thanks to Steph Curry.
08:13 - 27.04.2023
NBA PLAYOFFS Steve Kerr praises Draymond Green as Warriors steal Game 5
Steve Kerr had nothing but praise for Draymond Green following his performance in the Golden State Warriors' win over the Sacramento Kings in Game 5.
07:27 - 25.04.2023
NBA PLAYOFFS Kings star De'Aaron Fox hopeful for Game 5 against Warriors despite broken finger
Sacramento Kings star guard De'Aaron Fox fractured the his left index finger in Game 4, but the team remains hopeful of his involvement in Game 5 against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday.
23:35 - 23.04.2023
NBA PLAYOFFS Draymond Green returns as Golden State Warriors beat Sacramento Kings to even series
After a one-game suspension, Draymond Green came off the bench as the Warriors defeated the Kings.
07:25 - 21.04.2023
NBA PLAYOFFS Steph Curry ties Hakeem Olajuwon as Golden State Warriors take Game 3 against Sacramento Kings
Steph Curry turned up big as the Golden State Warriors recorded a wire-to-wire victory against Sacramento Kings.