Lakers knockout Grizzlies, advance to 2nd round

D’Angelo Russell leads Lakers past Grizzlies to NBA playoffs 2nd round
The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 125-85 early on April 29 at Crypto.com Arena, winning the NBA playoff series 4-2.
D'Angelo Russell scored a game-high 31 points to lead the Lakers. Anthony Davis contributed 16 points, 14 rebounds, and five blocked shots, while LeBron James added 22 points.
Ja Morant, a star for the Grizzlies, scored 10 points on 3-for-16 shooting.
The victor of the first-round series between the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings will face the Lakers in the Western Conference semifinals.
After the Kings unexpectedly won game 6, the Warriors and Kings will play Game 7 on Sunday in Sacramento.
It would seem like a modest accomplishment for a team with 17 NBA championships and a roster that includes two future Hall of Famers, James and Davis, to advance to the Western Conference playoffs.
But the Lakers started the year with a record of 2-10, and their success didn't come until they added Russell and other important players before the trade deadline in early February.
The Los Angeles Lakers won the Western Conference's No. 7 seed in the NBA Playoffs after finishing the regular season 9-2 and defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves in the play-in round.
The Lakers won Game 1 in Memphis against the second-seeded Grizzlies, then won all three games at home to take the best-of-seven series.
Related content
10:24 - 27.04.2023
NBA PLAYOFFS LeBron vows to be better in Game 6 after loss to Grizzlies
The Los Angeles Lakers lost 116-99 in Game 5 of the Western Conference first round to the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday and LeBron James has promised to shake off his poor performance.
07:00 - 27.04.2023
NBA PLAYOFFS Morant and Bane explode as Memphis Grizzlies beat Los Angeles Lakers to force Game 6
There will be Game 6 after the Memphis Grizzlies blew out the Los Angeles Lakers at home.
18:55 - 26.04.2023
Life Style Inside LeBron James' $36.8 million Beverly Hills house
According to Forbes, the four-time NBA champion's home, which he from the estate of Lee Phillip Bell, sits on 2.5 acres.
10:40 - 25.04.2023
BASKETBALL LeBron James stars in dramatic win for Lakers as Butler produces playoff record for Miami Heat
King James was in inspired form as Los Angles Lakers claimed an overtime win against Memphis while Butler left Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Bucks on the brink of elimination
06:50 - 25.04.2023
NBA PLAYOFFS LeBron James makes history with 20-20 game as Lakers take 3-1 lead against Grizzlies
LeBron James turned back the hands of time with a dominant performance as the Lakers beat the Grizzlies.