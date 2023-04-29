Lakers knockout Grizzlies, advance to 2nd round

D’Angelo Russell leads Lakers past Grizzlies to NBA playoffs 2nd round

The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 125-85 early on April 29 at Crypto.com Arena, winning the NBA playoff series 4-2.

D'Angelo Russell scored a game-high 31 points to lead the Lakers. Anthony Davis contributed 16 points, 14 rebounds, and five blocked shots, while LeBron James added 22 points.

Ja Morant, a star for the Grizzlies, scored 10 points on 3-for-16 shooting.

The victor of the first-round series between the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings will face the Lakers in the Western Conference semifinals.

After the Kings unexpectedly won game 6, the Warriors and Kings will play Game 7 on Sunday in Sacramento.

It would seem like a modest accomplishment for a team with 17 NBA championships and a roster that includes two future Hall of Famers, James and Davis, to advance to the Western Conference playoffs.

ICE IN HIS VEINS 🧊



D’Angelo Russell comes up huge to lead the Lakers to Round 2!



31 PTS | 5-9 3PM pic.twitter.com/fEuOxjjKaN — NBA (@NBA) April 29, 2023

But the Lakers started the year with a record of 2-10, and their success didn't come until they added Russell and other important players before the trade deadline in early February.

The Los Angeles Lakers won the Western Conference's No. 7 seed in the NBA Playoffs after finishing the regular season 9-2 and defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves in the play-in round.

The Lakers won Game 1 in Memphis against the second-seeded Grizzlies, then won all three games at home to take the best-of-seven series.

