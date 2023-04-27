Steph Curry leads Warriors to beat Kings, take series lead

The Warriors take control of the series against the Kings thanks to Steph Curry.
The Golden State Warriors won the first away game of their series against Sacramento, defeating the Kings 123-116 to grab a 3-2 lead.
Stephen Curry scored 31 points, and Draymond Green had his highest-scoring performance in more than five years.
In his first game back in Sacramento following his ejection and subsequent suspension for standing on Domantas Sabonis' chest in a Game 2 loss, Green recorded 21 points and seven assists.
Golden State will now attempt to end the series at home on Friday night with a fourth straight victory.
The reigning champion Warriors handled another rowdy Sacramento crowd and showed their road toughness, which had been sorely lacking this season.
Golden State only had 11 victories away from home during the regular season, and they dropped the first two games there before coming back to defeat the Kings and make it 28 straight playoff series with at least one road victory.
Following a layup by Curry early in the fourth quarter, the Kings were down by 12 points but remained persistent.
With little over four minutes remaining, the score was down to one point thanks to Monk's 11 points in the following five minutes. Monk temporarily fell down with what appeared to be a left knee injury.
However, the Warriors pulled away in the closing minutes when Monk missed a chance to tie the score.
With 22.1 seconds remaining, Curry completed a three-point play to seal the victory and bring the score to 122-114 after Andrew Wiggins made a turnaround jumper to make it a five-point game.
Wiggins scored 20, Klay Thompson added 25 points, and Kevon Looney equaled a career high with 22 rebounds.
Despite having a broken index finger on his shooting hand, De'Aaron Fox scored 24 points for Sacramento, and Monk and Sabonis both chipped in 21.
