Jimmy Butler, Adebayo inspire Miami Heat to knockout Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo's quest for a second title with the Milwaukee Bucks was ended by the Miami Heat.

The Miami Heat defeated the Milwaukee Bucks in five games in the first round, eliminating them from the playoffs.

This is Giannis Antetokounmpo's fourth first-round exit in his ten-year NBA career. The superstar has twice missed the playoffs and made it past the first round four times.

In Game 5 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series against the top-seeded Bucks, the Miami Heat defeated them 128-126 in overtime thanks to 42 points by Jimmy Butler and two consecutive surprising fourth-quarter rallies.

The Heat staged another impressive comeback and tied the game on Butler's layup with half a second left in regulation, two nights after outscoring the Bucks 30-13 in the final six minutes of a 119-115 victory in Miami.

The victory by Miami made them the sixth No. 8 seed to defeat a No. 1 seed.

The previous time it happened, the top-seeded Chicago Bulls were defeated by a Philadelphia 76ers squad that included current Bucks star Jrue Holiday in 2012.

JIMMY BUTLER. SPECIAL.



42 PTS

8 REB

4 AST



MIAMI ADVANCES TO THE EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Cf8za3meGM — NBA (@NBA) April 27, 2023

The fifth-seeded New York Knicks won their 4-1 series victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers earlier on Wednesday, and they will now play the Miami Heat in the second round as the first game is scheduled for Sunday in New York.

With 4:44 remaining in overtime, Bam Adebayo scored a putback of Butler's failed driving layup attempt to give the Heat a permanent lead.

Grayson Allen drove to the basket with the Bucks down 128-126 and possession of the ball in the final seconds, but time ran out before he could attempt a shot.

Only six #8 seeds have ever beaten a #1 seed.



Only one Play-In team has ever won a Playoff series.



History for the @MiamiHEAT 🙌 pic.twitter.com/6pmUeDcdSj — NBA (@NBA) April 27, 2023

Bam Adebayo recorded a triple-double of 20 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists with 22 more points coming from Gabe Vincent.

Although he only made 10 of 23 free throw tries, Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 38 points and 20 rebounds as 33 more points were contributed by Khris Middleton.

