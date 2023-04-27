Jimmy Butler, Adebayo inspire Miami Heat to knockout Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo's quest for a second title with the Milwaukee Bucks was ended by the Miami Heat.
The Miami Heat defeated the Milwaukee Bucks in five games in the first round, eliminating them from the playoffs.
This is Giannis Antetokounmpo's fourth first-round exit in his ten-year NBA career. The superstar has twice missed the playoffs and made it past the first round four times.
In Game 5 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series against the top-seeded Bucks, the Miami Heat defeated them 128-126 in overtime thanks to 42 points by Jimmy Butler and two consecutive surprising fourth-quarter rallies.
The Heat staged another impressive comeback and tied the game on Butler's layup with half a second left in regulation, two nights after outscoring the Bucks 30-13 in the final six minutes of a 119-115 victory in Miami.
The victory by Miami made them the sixth No. 8 seed to defeat a No. 1 seed.
The previous time it happened, the top-seeded Chicago Bulls were defeated by a Philadelphia 76ers squad that included current Bucks star Jrue Holiday in 2012.
The fifth-seeded New York Knicks won their 4-1 series victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers earlier on Wednesday, and they will now play the Miami Heat in the second round as the first game is scheduled for Sunday in New York.
With 4:44 remaining in overtime, Bam Adebayo scored a putback of Butler's failed driving layup attempt to give the Heat a permanent lead.
Grayson Allen drove to the basket with the Bucks down 128-126 and possession of the ball in the final seconds, but time ran out before he could attempt a shot.
Bam Adebayo recorded a triple-double of 20 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists with 22 more points coming from Gabe Vincent.
Although he only made 10 of 23 free throw tries, Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 38 points and 20 rebounds as 33 more points were contributed by Khris Middleton.
Related content
10:40 - 25.04.2023
BASKETBALL LeBron James stars in dramatic win for Lakers as Butler produces playoff record for Miami Heat
King James was in inspired form as Los Angles Lakers claimed an overtime win against Memphis while Butler left Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Bucks on the brink of elimination
04:15 - 25.04.2023
NBA PLAYOFFS Jimmy Butler goes nuclear as Miami Heat defeats Milwaukee Bucks to take a 3-1 lead
Jimmy Butler goes insane as the Miami Heat are one game away from the second round.
21:30 - 23.04.2023
NBA Victor Oladipo sustains season ending knee injury
Victor Oladipo will need surgery for the third time in four years after tearing his patellar tendon.
06:00 - 23.04.2023
NBA PLAYOFFS Adebayo helps Butler as Miami Heat beat Milwaukee Bucks to take lead in series
Adebayo was able to provide support for Butler as the Miami Heat stun the Milwaukee Bucks without Giannis Antetokounmpo.