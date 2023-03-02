Kevin Durant scores 23 points in winning debut for Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant returned from injury to score 23 points and lead the Suns to a 105-91 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday.

Kevin Durant moved to the Phoenix Suns from the Brooklyn Nets in a blockbuster trade that sent shockwaves through the league. He has been out of action since January 9 after suffering an MCL sprain.

Durant sparkles on Suns' debut

KD's Phoenix Suns debut 🔥



23 PTS (10-15 FG)

6 REB

2 AST

2 BLK pic.twitter.com/gTZXPti0Jy — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) March 2, 2023

Fans of the Suns had been eagerly awaiting his debut as there is now a real expectation that Phoenix can now go on a championship run with the addition of a 13-time All-Star.

Durant looked sharp in his debut. Along with his 23 points, he added six rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes on the floor. He got to his spots and looked comfortable.

Despite missing his first shot of the game, he quickly got into rhythm and drained three-pointers, mid-range shots, and fadeaways.

In a tight fourth quarter, Durant hit four straight shots to tilt the game back in his team's favour.

Kevin Durant with Phoenix Suns coach, Monty Williams

Devin Booker led all scorers with 37 points and the veteran guard, Chris Paul delivered a game-high 11 assists.

"Yea it was fun...So I missed being out on the floor and going over strategy and just talking with the guys, the camaraderie, all that stuff...I got good intentions and I want to do well out there."



🗣️ KD speaks after his first game with the Phoenix Suns pic.twitter.com/h6LIC0sm9U — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) March 2, 2023

The victory over the Hornets means Phoenix have now improved to 34-29 and sit in fourth place in the Western Conference.

