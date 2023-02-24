Ezeh and the other Tigers who made the difference for D'Tigers against Côte d'Ivoire

A team of home-based players is leading Nigeria's quest to reach the FIBA men's basketball World Cup.

Nigeria's men basketball team D'Tigers have revived their fading hope of making it to the FIBA World Cup after a brilliant outing against Ivory Coast in Angola.

Led by Victor Ezeh and other local based players, the D'Tigers put on -show to end the seven-game winning streak for the Ivorians after a 72-63 win on Friday.

D'Tigers start of final World Cup qualification series with victory against Côte d'Ivoire.

D'Tigers back in contention

D'Tigers came to Angola in need of winning at least two of their three games to keep alive Nigeria's World Cup qualification hopes.

Ezeh put on show in Luanda to lead the D'Tigers to a first win in their match in Luanda.

D'Tigers return to action when they take on Guinea in their next qualification game

The talented Kwara Falcons star, who is proving to be one of the best talents in the country, led the team to glory against the Ivorians alongside two other top stars.

The Tigers who tore Ivory Coast apart

Ezeh led the team with a total of 18 points and added three rebounds, two assists and two steals.

The performance sees the Kwara Falcons player continue his impressive run of form for club and country.

Victor Ezeh finished the game with 18 points, only Ivorian Jean Philippe Dally (19) had more points.

He recently led his club Falcons to the Louis Edem Basketball Championship in Lagos, where he emerged as the tournament's MVP.

Other players who were on top of their game include Israel Otobo, who had a double double after he finished with 13 points and 13 rebounds.

Kwara Falcons star Victor Eze was named the MVP of the Louis Edem competition.

Kanyisola Odufuwa was also in top form against the Ivorians as he added nine points while Ibe Agu and Victor Anthony deserved a mention as well as they had eight points each in the game.

Israel Otobo was another standout performer for Nigeria.

D'Tigers, who are coached by Rivers Hoopers boss, Ogoh Odaudu, return to action on Saturday when they battle Guinea.

