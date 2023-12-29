[WATCH] Sha'Carri Richardson's 'baddie' vibes showing her different face cards

World's fastest woman, Sha'Carri Richardson's baddie vibes off-track are beautiful to watch and admire.

Sha'Carri Richardson's off-track activities rarely make the internet, except those she decides to show on her social media platforms.

As one of the most famous and controversial track and field stars, Richardson is always in the public eye for various reasons related to her life and ends up going viral.

Sha'Carri Richardson at the 2023 USATF Awards. Photo Credit - @itsshacarri / Instagram

It makes her cautious of the things she projects for the world to see. However, aside from trying to be fast on the track and being online for some reasons, her offline lifestyle is beautiful to watch as it shows how much she enjoys life without the caution of being a celebrity.

In a post shared by Richardson's official fan page on Instagram, it showed the carefree life of the world's fastest woman that never made it to the internet.

Sha'Carri Richardson was one of the outstanding female athletes in 2023

This video excited her fans, who watched the baddie and beautiful sides of their hero when no one was watching.

Richardson's transformative 2023 season on track and influence off track, are just stepping stones to the things she can achieve in the coming years.