Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award

Nigeria's track star Tobi Amusan has been snubbed for the World Athletics Women's Athlete of the Year Award.

The athletics governing body released a nomination list comprising of eleven female athletes, and the Nigerian's name wasn't among them as three other Africans made the selection.

The 11 nominated athletes for the Women's Athlete of the Year Award

In what has been another memorable year for track and field, World Athletics announced that the nominations reflect some of the standout performances achieved at the World Athletics Championships Budapest 23, one-day meeting circuits, Label road races, and other events around the world.

Here are the nominees for 2023 Women’s World Athlete of the Year (in alphabetical order):

Tigist Assefa, ETH, marathon

· Berlin marathon winner

· World marathon record

Femke Bol, NED, 400m/400m hurdles

· World 400m hurdles champion

· World indoor 400m record

Shericka Jackson, JAM, 100m/200m

· World 200m champion and 100m silver medallist

· Diamond League 100m and 200m champion

Faith Kipyegon, KEN, 1500m/mile/5000m

· World 1500m and 5000m champion

· World records at 1500m, mile and 5000m

Haruka Kitaguchi, JPN, javelin

· World champion

· Diamond League champion

Yaroslava Mahuchikh, UKR, high jump

· World champion

· Diamond League champion

Maria Perez, ESP, race walk

· World 20km and 35km race walk world champion

· World record at 35km race walk

Gudaf Tsegay, ETH, 5000m/10,000m

· World 10,000m champion

· Diamond League 5000m champion with world record

Sha’Carri Richardson, 100m/200m

· World champion at 100m

· World bronze medallist at 200m

Yulimar Rojas, VEN, triple jump

· World champion

· Diamond league champion

Winfed Yavi, BRN, 3000m steeplechase

· World champion

· Diamond League champion with world lead

Why Tobi Amusan was snubbed

Despite Amusan having a bumpy 2023 season that saw her accused of missing tests of doping allegations by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU), a situation she was later cleared by a Disciplinary Tribunal two days before the start of the World Championships in Budapest, she still managed to end her season on a brilliant note.

The women's 100m Hurdles World Record holder couldn't defend her world title in Budapest, as she finished sixth in the final. However, her bravery in showing up and getting to the final, despite not being mentally and physically at her best, was well appreciated by fans and athletics enthusiasts.

Tobi Amusan won her third consecutive Diamond League title in Eugene

Two weeks later, at the Eugene Diamond League, the 26-year-old secured her third consecutive Diamond League trophy in a Season's Best (SB) performance of 12.33s.

Voting Process

The World Athletics Council’s vote will count for 50% of the result, while the World Athletics Family’s votes and the public votes will each count for 25% of the final result.

Voting for the World Athletes of the Year closes at midnight on Saturday 28 October. After the voting process, five women and five men finalists will be announced by World Athletics on 13-14 November.

The winners will be revealed on World Athletics’ social media platforms on 11 December.