Shericka Jackson leads Elaine Thompson-Herah, other Jamaican athletes in 2023 ratings

Here's how the best Jamaican athletes were rated based on their performances in the 2023 season.

Several Jamaican athletes like Shericka Jackson had a 2023 season to remember; a few such as Elaine Thompson-Herah had a lukewarm experience, and others, it was one they'll wish to forget.

This season was one of the most competitive in track and field history, as athletes performed exceptionally well with record-breaking performances at the World Championships in Budapest and the Diamond League series.

Based on the performances by Jamaican athletes, here are the top seven highest-rated performers.

1 - Shericka Jackson 9/10

One of the standouts this season, Jackson was almost unstoppable in the 100m and unbeatable in the 200m. The reasons she doesn't have a perfect 10 were failing to win the 100m world title and not breaking the 200m World Record.

Shericka Jackson successfully defended her 200m world title in Budapest

Notwithstanding, she ended the season as the Jamaican double sprints champion, world 100m silver medallist, clocked the second-fastest 200m time in history with an incredible 21.41s to win the world title and remain undefeated, crowned the Diamond League champion in the 100m and 200m, joint 100m world leader with 10.65s.

So for her outstanding season, she's among the eleven nominees for the World Athletics Women's Athlete of the Year Award.

2 - Hansle Parchment 8/10

Parchment ranks second on the list based on his consistent improvements through the season and peaking at the time when it mattered most.

At the World Championships, he secured the men's 110m Hurdles silver medal - His first world medal since winning the same medal colour in 2015.

Hansle Parchment

Afterward, he blazed to a world-leading and lifetime best of 12.93s at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, taking home his first Diamond League trophy.

3 - Jaydon Hibbert 7.5/10

The 18-year-old had an impeccable year that saw him dominate the men's triple jump event.

His highlights were leaping a jaw-dropping, world-leading mark of 17.87m - a new World U20 Record, Area U20 Record, and National U20 Record, and becoming the NCAA and Jamaican champion.

In Budapest, Hibbert led the qualifying rounds with a brilliant 17.70m but sadly couldn't compete in the final after developing a hamstring injury during his warm-up sessions.

4 - Roshawn Clarke 7.5/10

Also a junior athlete, Clarke showed he's one to watch out for in the men's 400m Hurdles after claiming the Jamaican title and placing fourth in the final at the World Championships.

Roshawn Clarke

His top performance of the season was his semifinal race in Budapest, where he raced to the World U20 Record, Area U20 Record, and National Record of 47.34s.

5 - Danielle Williams 7/10

Williams makes the list due to her brilliant outing in Budapest, where she stunned everyone by winning the women's 100m Hurdles world title in an SB of 12.43s.

6 - Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce 6.5/10

'Mommy Rocket' ranks fifth on the list majorly because she defied all odds to medal at the World Championships.

From L-R: Shericka Jackson, Sha'Carri Richardson, and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce

Despite having an injury-plagued season, Fraser-Pryce showed up in Budapest and proved why she's still one of the best sprinters in the world by securing the women's 100m bronze medal in a Season's Best of 10.77s (closed as the fourth-fastest time in the world this year)

6 - Elaine Thompson-Herah 6/10

A true definition of an athlete who never gives up, the double Olympic champion overcame the disappointment of not securing an individual spot on her country's team at the World Championships by closing her season in style.

Elaine Thompson-Herah is the fastest woman alive

Thompson-Herah sped to new Season's Best (SB) in each of her races after Budapest and eventually finished off with a blistering 10.79s to place third at the Eugene Diamond League, thereby announcing her comeback and readiness to defend her Olympic titles next year.