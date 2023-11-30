Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

According to reports, Sha'Carri Richardson is said to have signed a multi-million dollar endorsement deal with Nike, which will last until the year 2028.

Richardson, who's the newly crowned world fastest woman, having won the 100m world title in Budapest, is one of Nike's and athletics biggest stars of 2023.

According to equityatlas.org, her new deal is estimated to be worth a staggering $20 million over five years and has left fans and experts alike buzzing with excitement.

This significant sum not only reflects Richardson’s exceptional talent but also showcases the growing recognition of women’s sports and the increasing representation of female athletes in endorsement deals.

More details on the deal says that Richardson will be doing lots of campaigns with Nike, such as pioneering a new era of inclusive sportswear through the co-creation of a signature line designed specifically for women of all shapes and sizes. She will also have the freedom to incorporate her unique style and personality into the design of her signature line.

The agreement and collaboration will have Richardson advocate for mental health by raising awareness and destigmatizing mental health challenges in the sports community.

She will also research and develop cutting-edge sprinting gears by working closely with Nike’s innovation team, which aims to contribute to the creation of groundbreaking athletic equipment that enhances performance and revolutionizes the sport of sprinting.

If these reports are affirmed, her endorsement will be one of the biggest in track and field history, rivaling greats like Usain Bolt. Consequently, it is a significant milestone sports endorsements as Richardson continues to break barriers and inspire a new generation of athletes.

With the incoming Olympic year set to be another huge test for the American speedster, she'll be gunning to prove that the 2023 season was no fluke and she's truly 'back and better'.