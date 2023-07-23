London Diamond League: Noah Lyles betters Usain Bolt's 200m record

Noah Lyles and Usain Bolt

ATHLETICS London Diamond League: Noah Lyles betters Usain Bolt's 200m record

London Diamond League: Noah Lyles betters Usain Bolt's 200m record

Funmilayo Fameso 23:46 - 23.07.2023
US speedster Noah Lyles has become the new owner of a 200m record, after he surpassed Usain Bolt's record in the event at the London Diamond League.

World 200m champion Noah Lyles surpassed Usain Bolt's achievement in the 200m after winning the event at the London Diamond League.

Lyles clocked a fast and impressive 19.48s to finish ahead of fast-finishing Letsile Tebogo, who ran a blistering amazing African Record (AR ) of 19.50s, while Zharnel Hughes was third in a British Record of 19.73s.

Not only was Lyles's time a world-leading one, but it broke Bolt's record of most sub-20s 200m races in world history. The American has now accumulated 35 sub-20s clocking and counting, surpassing the Jamaican legend's career total of 34.

Lyles currently stands as the best pick to break Bolt's World Record (WR) of 19.19s, as his Personal Best (PB) of 19.31s is the third-fastest in world history.

Noah Lyles breaks Usain Bolt's record at London Diamond League
Noah Lyles

With the World Championships in Budapest set to feature some of the fastest men ever to run the event and Tebogo's outstanding performance to close down Lyles in London, Bolt's WR may be under threat in Budapest.

Tags: