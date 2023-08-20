Ese Brume narrowly misses out on winning Nigeria's first medal at World Championships in Budapest

Nigeria's long jump queen Ese Brume sadly missed out on writing her name in the history books at the World Championships in Budapest.

Ese Brume's chance of making history for Nigeria ended agonizingly after finishing fourth in the women's long jump final at the World Championships in Budapest.

Brume was in bronze medal position until the final round when Romania's Alina Rotaru-Kottmann leaped an impressive distance of 6.88m, enough to knock off the Nigerian's 6.84m from a podium placement.

Ese Brume during one of her jumps in the final in Budapest

The Romanian was in seventh position going into the final round but saved her best jump for the last to snatch the third position.

Serbia's Ivana Vuleta soared to a massive world lead of 7.14m to become the new World Champion, while USA's Tara Davis-Woodhall won her first major medal with a shining silver in 6.91m.

Women's long jump medallists at the World Championships in Budapest

The Nigerian long jump queen will be disappointed with the result, as she was so close to making history as the most decorated athlete in World Championships history from the West-African country, having won bronze and silver medals in 2019 and 2022.