Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

Nigerian football fans want Finidi George to stay as coach, hail Lookman and Iwobi as Super Eagles beat Black Stars of Ghana in a friendly.

On Friday, March 22, 2024, in Morocco, the Super Eagles of Nigeria, the runners-up in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), defeated the Black Stars of Ghana 2-1 in an international friendly match.

The 10-man Black Stars, who had defender Jerome Opoku sent off early in the second half, were defeated by goals in each half from Ademola Lookman of Atalanta and Cyriel Dessers of Rangers.

The Super Eagles were the more dominant team for the majority of the match in front of a nearly empty Stade de Marrakech in Morocco; nevertheless, after Jordan Ayew converted a stoppage-time penalty, the game concluded with far more uncertainty than coach Finidi George would have preferred.

Iwobi, Lookman, and Finidi trend

Following their victory over the Black Stars of Ghana, the Super Eagles of Nigeria became the most popular team on the internet.

It was the first time the Super Eagles had defeated their opponents from West Africa since 2006.

The well-detailed rivalry between Ghana and Nigeria has generated a lot of buzz on social media.

Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi received praise on social media.

He was targeted for abuse after the Super Eagles lost the AFCON final to Ivory Coast.

He was dominant in the win and assisted Lookman for the winner.

Lookman also rose to the trends for continuing his good goalscoring form after the AFCON.

Nigerians also want Finidi George to continue as the Super Eagles' coach after an impressive win.

See what Nigerians are saying below

Before returning to action in June to continue their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign against South Africa, Nigeria will play another friendly encounter against Mali on Tuesday.

