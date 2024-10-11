Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha after his 2nd goal helped the Super Eagles defeat the Mediterranean Knights of Libya in the AFCON 2025 qualifier.

In a matchday three 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier, the Super Eagles of Nigeria defeated the Mediterranean Knights of Libya 1-0 on Friday, October 11, 2024.

Lazio midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru scored a late goal that was necessary for Augustine Eguavoen's side to secure a close victory over the North African giants.

Nigeria 1-0 Libya

The Super Eagles dominated the opening exchanges against the side in last place in the group at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

The Super Eagles failed to score in the first forty-five minutes, despite having a strong offensive line up led by Ademola Lookman of Atalanta and Victor Boniface of Bayer Leverkusen.

Raphael Onyedika, Samuel Chukwueze, Taiwo Awoniyi, and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru were brought in by Eguavoen to help break down the resilient Libyan defense.

Nigeria would take the lead in the 87th minute when Moses Simon found Dele Bashiru, who side-footed the ball into the goal.

The Super Eagles hung on for a crucial victory to maintain their top spot in Group D, and that proved to be their only strike of the contest.

Nigerians compare Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

Following the result, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru rose to the top of the trends on social media.

Dele-Bashiru a recent introduction to the national team fold has been in good form in the green and white.

There was some criticism when he was given the legendary number 10 jersey.

However, he proved doubters wrong when he scored an equalizer in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

After Dele-Bashiru grabbed the winner against Libya for his second Super Eagles goal, Nigerians decided to compare the young midfielder to legend Jay-Jay Okocha.

See reactions below

