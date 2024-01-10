Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Nigerians bow as the Black Stars of Ghana rock Kente to outshine the Super Eagles AFCON arrival.

The Black Stars of Ghana are top of the social media trends.

The team led by captain Andre Ayew have arrived in Côte d'Ivoire for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in traditional attire, just like Sadio Mane's Terenaga Lions of Senegal.

Black Stars of Ghana outshine the Super Eagles of Nigeria

The Balck Stars arrived for the biggest football festival on the continent in a colorful kente.

For their three group games, the Black Stars will be based in Abidjan and their kente cloth-like royals from the Akan tribe.

Ghana is one of the favorites for the AFCON which starts on Saturday, January 13, 2024.

Just like the 2018 World Cup, the Super Eagles of Nigeria have departed for AFCON in Cote d’Ivoire wearing white Kaftan and green caps.

Black Stars of Ghana vs Super Eagles of Nigeria

With four AFCON titles, Ghana wants to rise up the ranks of the countries with the most accolades.

Fans of the black stars of Ghana stated that their team dressed better in Kente than the Super Eagles in White Kaftan and Green Cap.

This is no surprise as there is a long-standing rivalry between the Black Stars of Ghana and the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Black Star of Ghana at AFCON

The Black Stars of Ghana will face Egypt, Mozambique, and Cape Verde in Group B of the AFCON.

They begin their AFCON journey at the Felix Houphet Boigny Stadium tournament in Group B against Cape Verde.

