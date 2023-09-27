Steph Curry: NBA star lists Nigeria's Burna Boy and WizKid among favorite music artists

NBA star Steph Curry lists Nigerian Afrobeat stars Burna Boy and WizKid among his favorite music artists.

The impact of Nigerian Afrobeats continues to grow worldwide and has picked up interest in the United States of America (USA).

Some of Nigeria's biggest music exports have caught the attention of the biggest sports stars

Steph Curry picks Burna Boy and Wizkid among his favorite artists

In an interview with BR Hoops, NBA superstar Steph Curry was asked about his music taste.

Steph Curry is one of the best players in the NBA and is on the Golden State Warriors

The 34-year-old point guard for the Golden State Warriors was asked to name his top five music artists.

Curry instead decided to name six, including a mixture of American and Nigerian stars.

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry picks Wizkid and Burna Boy among favorite music artists 🎵



📸 - BR/Hoops 🏀#NBA pic.twitter.com/5TPz0L2dn9 — Tosin Abayomi (BAMI DD) 🐍 (@TosinSports) September 27, 2023

Curry said, "Oh, Drake Paramore, who I listen to?

"Burna Boy, Wizkid, Lecrae, and J. Cole, I'm giving you six."

Afrobeats star Nigerian singer and songwriter Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, known professionally as Wizkid was listed by Steph Curry among his favorite musicians - Instagram/Wizkid

Burna Boy and Wizkid, among other artists Steph Curry listens to

He named Canadian rapper and singer Aubrey Drake Graham, known for his sports betting.

Also, Nigerian singer, songwriter, and record producer Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, is known professionally as Burna Boy was listed among favorite artists by Steph Curry - Instagram/Burna Boy

Others are American rapper, singer, songwriter, record and film producer, record executive, and actor Lecrae Devaughn Moore.

American rapper and record producer Jermaine Lamarr Cole and an American rock band from Franklin, Tennessee, named Paramore

The other names were Afrobeats star Nigerian singer and songwriter Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, known professionally as Wizkid.

Steph Curry of Golden State Warriors is among the highest-paid athletes in the world as of 2023

Also, Nigerian singer, songwriter, and record producer Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, is known professionally as Burna Boy.

Steph Curry is a four-time NBA champion who is regarded as the greatest shooter in basketball.

