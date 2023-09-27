Steph Curry: NBA star lists Nigeria's Burna Boy and WizKid among favorite music artists

NBA star Steph Curry lists Nigerian Afrobeat stars Burna Boy and WizKid among his favorite music artists.
The impact of Nigerian Afrobeats continues to grow worldwide and has picked up interest in the United States of America (USA).
Some of Nigeria's biggest music exports have caught the attention of the biggest sports stars
23:05 - 17.01.2023
NBA Steph Curry gifts President Biden jersey as Golden State Warriors visit White House
Golden State Warriors celebrate the 2022 NBA Championship at the White House with President Biden
In an interview with BR Hoops, NBA superstar Steph Curry was asked about his music taste.
The 34-year-old point guard for the Golden State Warriors was asked to name his top five music artists.
Curry instead decided to name six, including a mixture of American and Nigerian stars.
Curry said, "Oh, Drake Paramore, who I listen to?
"Burna Boy, Wizkid, Lecrae, and J. Cole, I'm giving you six."
Burna Boy and Wizkid, among other artists Steph Curry listens to
He named Canadian rapper and singer Aubrey Drake Graham, known for his sports betting.
Others are American rapper, singer, songwriter, record and film producer, record executive, and actor Lecrae Devaughn Moore.
American rapper and record producer Jermaine Lamarr Cole and an American rock band from Franklin, Tennessee, named Paramore
The other names were Afrobeats star Nigerian singer and songwriter Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, known professionally as Wizkid.
Also, Nigerian singer, songwriter, and record producer Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, is known professionally as Burna Boy.
Steph Curry is a four-time NBA champion who is regarded as the greatest shooter in basketball.
