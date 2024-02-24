Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

England-born stars Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre reunite with the Super Falcons of Nigeria.
There is news about Super Falcons of Nigeria stars Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre.
09:10 - 09.10.2023
Like Plumptre, Omorinsola Babajide dumps England for Nigeria: Super Falcons call up star for Ethiopia Olympic qualifiers
Meet Omorinsola Omowunmi Ajike Babajide the new star to dump England for the Super Falcons of Nigeria ahead of Ethiopia Olympic qualifiers.
Plumptre and Babajide both featured for the Super Falcons of Nigeria as they played out a 0-0 draw against the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon in the first leg of 2024 Olympic third-round qualifiers in Doula on Friday, February 24, 2024.
20:50 - 06.08.2023
Ashleigh Plumptre: Family photos of Super Falcons' star trend on social media
Yoruba relatives of Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre go viral on social media.
Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre reunited with Super Falcons of Nigeria
Plumptre started the game and featured for 90 minutes while Babajide came on as a substitute for Asisat Oshoala in the 71st minute.
It was the first time Babajide and Plumptre would both feature for the Super Falcons of Nigeria.
Plumptre had not featured for the Super Falcons since joining the Saudi Arabian league after the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.
Rinsola Babjide and Ashleigh Plumptre both played for England before Nigeria
Born to Nigerian immigrant parents, Babajide had the option to represent England or Nigeria at the international level.
She has played for England at the Under-20 and Under-21 levels on the international stage.
Just like Babajide, Plumptre was born in England and also represented her country of birth at the youth level before switching to Nigeria.
Babajide took to social media to share a photo with Babajide with the Super Falcons.
Along with a photo was a message that said, "Reunited with my good sis @ashleighhplumptre 🇳🇬🥰."
Babajide and Plumptre return to action with the Super Falcons of Nigeria against Cameroon in the second leg on Monday, February 26, 2024.
