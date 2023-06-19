Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

2 years after their wedding anniversary, Peter Olayinka and his Nollywood wife celebrate their second wedding anniversary.

Super Eagles of Nigeria striker Peter Olayinka has set social media ablaze with new fire pictures.

Olayinka is back in Nigeria with his wife, Nollywood star Yetunde Barnabas.

Olayinka accompanied his wife on a vacation to the Maldives when the season ended.

Former beauty queen, actress, and model Yetunde Barnabas married Olayinka in a lavish ceremony in Lagos, Nigeria, in June 2021.

Two years after their wedding ceremony, Olayinka and his wife took to social media to celebrate the special occasion.Two years after their wedding ceremony, Olayinka and his wife took to social media to celebrate the special occasion.

Olayinka and wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Two years after their wedding ceremony, Olayinka and his wife took to social media to celebrate the special occasion.

Olayinka on wedding anniversary

Along with photos of the ceremony was a message that said, "Here's to another year of being great together.

Olayinka accompanied his wife on a vacation to the Maldives when the season ended.

"It's such a blessing to have you in my life and the love between us will last for our lifetime IJN.

"Thank you for coming into my life, you have been a blessing to me and also giving me a very beautiful princess @gemma_olayinka. I LOVE YOU IYABE MI ❤️Happy 2nd Anniversary to us IYAWO MI

Yetunde Barnabas on wedding anniversary

Olayinka's wife also posted photos of the occasion with a lenthy message that said, "Happy 2nd Wedding Anniversary to Us THANK YOU JESUS our testimony is here 🙏🏻 #YOursforever2021 #YOursforevertillforever

"@olayinka_peter You are the best ADE ORI Ever😍😍😍😍😍 Second anniversary and GOD already blessed us with @gemma_olayinka ❤️

"I asked and Prayed, GOD listened and Answered my prayers my giving you to me, you have been nothing short of Amazing, A Godly Man, Caring man, Loving and sweet Man.

"God has shown this Union to be a match made in heaven because what ???????? I can never imagine spending my Life with Another. If I’m to choose again I will still

"Choose you countless times. You are passionate and considerate in all you do. We both hate to see each other unhappy, common Couple goals plssssss😁😩

"Wooo BABA BE TEMI NIKAN we are stuck together for life. Ti gbin ba fa ti ka ran e ate le. May GOD continue to bless and keep us safe. Also protect us from both external and internal enemies Amen. 🙏🏻I LOVE YOU BABY 🖤🖤🖤"

Olayinka, who served as captain for the final game, will now continue his career in Serbia with Red Star Belgrade.

The 27-year-old recently departed Czech Republic side Slavia Prague following the conclusion of the season.

In appreciation of the Nigerian star's remarkable performances, while playing for Slavia Prague, the club presented him with the Olayin Cup.

Olayinka, who served as captain for the final game, will now continue his career in Serbia with Red Star Belgrade.