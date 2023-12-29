NFF deny Super Eagles new AFCON jersey on social media

FAKE!!! The NFF have made it clear that any jersey for the Super Eagles on social media at the moment is fake.
A prototype design for the Nike and Super Eagles' upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) jersey went viral this week, sparking excitement on the internet.
Nigerian football fans were getting excited ahead of a year anniversary since their last AFCON triumph in 2013.
NFF on Super Eagles viral jersey
The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have now released a statement about a jersey for the Super Eagles that has gone viral on social media.
The NFF made it clear that they have no plans for a new jersey ahead if the AFCON and have no input in the one that has gone viral on social media.
A statement by the NFF said, “Rumors about a New Jersey launch between NIKE and the senior Men’s National team circulating round social media has been brought to our notice.
“We want to inform the general public that this claim is not true.
“At the moment, we have no jersey being launched for the Super Eagles for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations scheduled to hold in Cote d’Ivoire next month.”
Super Eagles AFCON group
Ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, which takes place in January of the following year, the Super Eagles of Nigeria were placed in Group A.
The two-time champions Ivory Coast, Equatorial Guinea, and Guinea Bissau will face up against the three-time African champions the Super Eagles of Nigeria.
It has been called a "Group of Death" by the Nigerian football community.
