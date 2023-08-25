Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star blasts Burna Boy's I Told Them on repeat after meeting Davido

Super Falcons star Michelle Chinwendu Alozie blasts Burna Boys I Told Them on repeat after meeting Davido.

Super Falcons of Nigeria star Michelle Chinwendu Alozie is back on top of the social media trends.

Alozie's performance for the Super Falcons at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup has catapulted her to superstardom on the Nigerian social media space.

Michelle Alozie and Davido

The 26-year-old defender continues to dominate the trends on social media based on her latest post.

Following her time with the Super Falcons at the World Cup, Alozie is back in the United States of America (USA)

Alozie put out a photo with American-born Nigerian singer, entertainer, songwriter, and record producer David Adedeji Adeleke, who is professionally known as Davido earlier this week.

Alozie in the picture presents Davido with an authentic Super Falcons jersey that has her name and number.

The meeting between Alozie and Davido reportedly would have happened in the USA. (Twitter/Michelle Alozie)

Burna Boy drops 'I Told Them' Album

Nigerian singer, songwriter, and record producer Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu known professionally as Burna Boy dropped his much anticipated seventh studio album 'I Told Them' on Friday, August 2023.

“Afrobeats is mostly about nothing , no substance” - Burna Boy pic.twitter.com/dGHcBtr45L — 𝕂𝕦𝕤𝕤𝕞𝕒𝕟 (@kusssman) August 22, 2023

90% of Afrobeats songs, according to musician Burna Boy, just depict a great time that isn't what life is really about and are devoid of real-world experiences.

This was disclosed by the self-styled African Giant in a recent interview on Apple Music prior to the release of his album.

Alozie and Burna Boy's 'I Told Them' Album

Following the release of the album, Alozie who has been active on social media gave her thoughts.

In her initial message, Alozie lauded the album as she said, "I TOLD THEM mehnn"

burna boy on repeat — michelle alozie (@alozieee) August 25, 2023

The second message by Alozie stated that she is vibing to the album, she added, "burna boy on repeat."

Burna Boy, a legendary performer of Afrobeat music from Nigeria, delighted the crowd in the Atatürk Olympic Stadium.

Alozie's positive remarks about Burna Boy's 'I Told You' Album comes after a meeting with Davido, another established, high-profile Nigerian musician.

Reactions to Alozie

Nigerians expressed their opinions on social media when Alozie and Davido teamed up.

Alozie also accompanied some Houston Dash teammates as they visited the NFL side the Houston Texans ahead of the first game of the season. (Credit -Houston Dash)

Since her participation in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, Alozie has emerged as the social media darling of Nigerian football.

Some Nigerian football supporters immediately cited Davido's alleged involvement as advice to Alozie.

Now after her hype-up of Burna Boy's album, there were positive and negative reactions.

Alozie is expected to return to action in her first regular-season game since July 7 when Houston Dash takes on the the Washington Spirit early on Sunday, August 20, 2023. (Credit -Houston Dash)

Alozie and Houston Dash

Lauren James of England stomped on the Super Falcons defender, making her the center of attention as the Super Falcons were eliminated from the World Cup in the round of 16.

Alozie was awarded a spot in the starting lineup after her comeback as the Houston Dash and the Washington Spirit drew 1-1 at Shell Energy Stadium.

In the 21st minute of her return game, Alozie received a yellow card and was replaced by Courtney Petersen in the 64th minute of play.

Down a goal, Alozie was substituted for Courtney Petersen in the 64th minute of the game. (Instagram/Houston Dash)

Recently, Alozie ignited a discussion on the current Big Brother Naija Season 8, also known as Big Brother Naija: All-Stars.

Alozie is back with her National Women's Soccer League side, the Houston Dash following her exploits at teh World Cup.

Alozie returns to action for the Houston Dash in their penultimate home game of the regular season against the Kansas City Current, scheduled for Saturday, August 26.