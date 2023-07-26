Messi: Diddy, DJ Khaled turn up as GOAT scores 2 goals for Inter Miami in 4-0 win against Atlanta United

Messi puts enemies to shame, Diddy, Camilla Cabello and DJ Khaled show up as GOAT bags 2 goals and 1 assist for Inter Miami in 4-0 win against Atlanta United.

In Tuesday night's 4-0 triumph at DRV PNK Stadium, Inter Miami CF's star Lione Messi pulled off the extraordinary by scoring twice in the first 22 minutes of their Leagues Cup match against Atlanta United to secure a place in the knockout stage.

On a breakaway that Sergio Busquets set up for him in the eighth minute, Messi scored the game's first goal by comfortably converting the rebound after first hitting the post.

It is minute 22. Robert Taylor found Messi and set him up for a one-timed goal from eight yards out after driving the attack forward from midfield.

The playmaking prowess we've come to expect from Messi continued after that as he twice served as a provider on Taylor's brace, which occurred in the 44th and 53rd minutes.

The 36-year-old Messi, who is Miami's new captain, was replaced by Robbie Robinson in the 79th minute.

He was given a standing ovation for contributing two goals and one assist.

Diddy, DJ Khaled, and Camila Cabello were present to watch his second game for the MLS team.

Diddy and DJ Khaled turn up for Messi

Some of the biggest celebrities in the world were present to watch Lionel Messi perform for Inter Miami, as was the case in his last two games.

Being co-owners of the Fort Lauderdale squad, David and Victoria Beckham, the English super-couple, were also present.

James shared stories on Instagram all night long, proclaiming Messi the GOAT in one of them., Serena Williams, Becky G and Kim Kardashian present

Messi's debut for Inter Miami

It was a spectacular sequel for Messi after his left-footed free kick from the top of the box gave the team a 2-1 victory over Liga MX rival Cruz Azul on his debut.

For Lionel Messi's historic debut against Inter Miami CF, the best personalities and athletes flocked to DRV PNK Stadium.

Kim Kardashian and her son arrive for the game. (Photo Credit: Daily Mail)

Celebrity entertainer Kim Kardashian was seated pitchside during the pregame festivities.

Serena Williams, a tennis legend who won 23 Grand Slam women's singles titles, was also present.

LeBron James, the four-time NBA MVP, shared a pregame hug with Messi as the GOATs connected in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

