Japan vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Falconets vs Nadeshiko round of 16 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup game

Check out when the Falconets of Nigeria take on the Nadeshiko of Japan in their round of 16 2024 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup game.

Nigeria's youth women's national team known as the Falconets are set to return to the pitch.

The Falconets have wrapped up their group play at the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in Colombia.

Nigeria at FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup past editions

The Falconets first appeared in the competition in 2002, when it was still known as the U19 Championship.

Since then, they have competed in Thailand in 2004, Russia in 2006, Chile in 2008, Germany in 2010, Japan in 2012, Canada in 2014, Papua New Guinea in 2016, France in 2018, and Costa Rica in 2022.

They advanced to the finals of the 2010 and 2014 editions.

Falconets at 2024 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup

The Falconets of Nigeria defeated the Korea Republic 1–0 thanks to a spectacular late goal by Flourish Sabastine in Bogota in their group opener.

The breakthrough would come when substitute Sabastine cut the ball from the right side to strike the upright and roll into the net for the game's lone goal.

The Falconets then suffered a 1-3 loss to their counterparts from Germany in their second group game.

The Falconets were stunned early in the 17th minute as Germany took the lead through Alara Sehitler converting a pass by Zicai.

The Falconets became stronger to start the second half and were able to equalize through Chiamaka Cristabel Okwuchukwu in the 50th minute.

However, just 11 minutes later Germany were back on top again Zicai with the assist for Sofie Zdebel.

With Falconets looking for a late equalizer, Germany grabbed their third on the counterattack scored by Sarah Ernst.

The Falconets then recorded a 4-0 win against their counterparts from Venezuela in their final group game.

Nigeria went in front when Chiamaka Cristabel Okwuchukwu assisted Omowunmi Bello to score the first goal in the 16th minute.

Okwuchukwu who scored in the game against Germany made it two for Nigeria assisted by Alani in the 28th minute.

Flourish Chioma Sabastine who scored the winner against Korea Republic was the third goal scorer in additional time of the first half.

Joy Igbokwe added a fourth assisted by Esther Ajakaye in additional time in the second half.

Japan preview

In the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup quarterfinals currently taking place in Colombia, Nigeria Falconets will square off against Japan.

To set up a matchup with the Falconets, the Japanese team overcame Austria 2-0 in their last group game early in the morning.

The Asian giants won 2-0 against Nicole Ojukwu's Austria thanks to a brace from Maya Hijjikata.

Prior to this, the Asians destroyed New Zealand 7-0 and easily defeated Ghana 4-1 in their group matches.

As a result, they ended with nine points, 13 goals scored, and just one goal allowed.

Falconets vs Japan Time and where to watch

The Falconets of Nigeria take on Japan at Bogota's 10,000-seat Estadio Metropolitano de Tech

The game is scheduled to take place on Friday, September 13, 2024.

The game will be available on Supersport and will kick off at 2 AM.