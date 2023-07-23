Erling Haaland: Manchester City star gets ₦‎5 million MOTM award

Manchester City star Erling Haaland gets ₦‎5 million MOTM award.

Manchester City star striker Erling Haaland is back on the trends on social media once again.

Erling Haaland, a goal-getter for Manchester City, scored twice for his team's 5-3 triumph against the Yokohama Marinos after coming on as a substitute.

Due to his strong start to the season, the Norwegian received the Man of the Match award for his two goals.

The Yokohama hosts gave Holland a check for one million Japanese yen on this occasion.

The Man of the Match award of ¥1,000,000.00 is about € 6,334.05 and approximately five million naira.

According to reports, at City, Haaland makes a little over 530 000 euros each week.

Speaking after the game, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola praised Haaland.

He said, “Compared to last season he is fitter. He is much better than last season when he arrived.

"We would love him to be like last season. He is not injured which is good but he is still away from it like everyone…”

Haaland then took to social media to give his thoughts on the game.

He said, "Starting pre-season the right way!

Haaland played an integral role as Manchester City won the treble and is now the favorite to win major individual awards.

