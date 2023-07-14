Benjamin Mendy: Paul Pogba celebrates not guilty verdict on social media

Paul Pogba celebrates on social media as Benjamin Mendy gets a not guilty verdict.

Benjamin Mendy, a former Manchester City player, was cleared of both raping and trying to rape young women.

After a three-week trial at Chester Crown Court, the 28-year-old sobbed as the jury foreman announced the results.

He had been on his feet when the verdict of acquittal was announced, but he soon sank to his seat, his head resting on his knees, wiping away his tears with a white tissue.

Benjamin Mendy's rape case

Mendy was exonerated of trying to rape a lady in October 2018 at his £4 million property in Mottram St Andrew, Cheshire.

Two years later, at his home address, he was also cleared of the rape of a second woman, age 24, by the same jury.

According to the court, the French international and World Cup champion allegedly informed her later that it was alright because he had sex with 10,000 women.

Paul Pogba congratulates Benjamin Mendy on the not guilty verdict for rape case.

Mendy's contract with the Premier League champions expires on July 1.

Pogba celebrated the not-guilty verdict on his official social media platforms.

Along with a photo of a FaceTime was a message that said, "Al Hamdullilah 🤲🏾 so happy for you bro .. all the people that was talking bad about you NoW I wanna see them cleaning your name Can’t wait to see on the pitch again."

Pogba and Mendy were rivals in Manchester but part of the France team that won the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Related content