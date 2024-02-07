AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

Lagos State Governor Sanwo-Olu hails Nwabali after Super Eagles beat South Africa for AFCON 2023 final spot.

To get to the African Cup of Nations finals, the Super Eagles of Nigeria defeated Bafana Bafana of South Africa 4-2 on penalties.

At the Stade de la Paix in Bouake, Ivory Coast, African Player of the Year Victor Osimhen was hauled down in the box by Mothobi Mvala (South Africa), and the Super Eagles were awarded a penalty.

In the 67th minute, Captain William Troost-Ekong gave Nigeria a 1-0 lead after driving a penalty kick low into the net, deceiving goalie Ronwen Williams.

Lagos State Governor Sanwo-Olu hails Nwabali after Super Eagles beat South Africa for AFCON 2023 final spot.

When Osimhen caught a pass inside the penalty area and fired a flawless low shot that went inside the left post, Nigeria believed they had a 2-0 lead.

However, a VAR review decision determined that a foul in the build-up play prevented Nigeria from scoring. South Africa was penalized and the ruling was reversed.

Teboho Mokoena of South Africa scored a penalty kick that went past Stanley Nwabili and into the bottom left corner to give Bafana Bafana a 1-1 lead.

Lagos State Governor Sanwo-Olu hails Nwabali after Super Eagles beat South Africa for AFCON 2023 final spot.

Both teams had excellent chances in the game, which went into extra time, and Nigeria would defeat South Africa on penalties.

Sanwo-Olu hails Nwabali after the Super Eagles beat South Africa for AFCON 2023 final spot

After the game, the Governor of Lagos State Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu praised the Super Eagles for their victory.

Lagos State Governor Sanwo-Olu hails Nwabali after Super Eagles beat South Africa for AFCON 2023 final spot.

He said, "We did it!!!!

"So proud of our Super Eagles for finding that extra tenacity to push through.

"From Nwabali with the in-match and penalty heroics to Ekong to Osimhen for taking initiative to help us score in the match and to the silent hero, Coach.

Lagos State Governor Sanwo-Olu hails Nwabali after Super Eagles beat South Africa for AFCON 2023 final spot.

"José Peseiro, everyone dug deep to give us this one.

"Off to the finals and by God's grace the Cup.

Lagos State Governor Sanwo-Olu hails Nwabali after Super Eagles beat South Africa for AFCON 2023 final spot.

"For now, we’re playing @asakemusik's Amapiano for the rest of the week."

The Super Eagles now wait for the result of the other semifinal between DR Congo and the Elephants of Ivory Coast.

Related content