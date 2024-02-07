AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

Lagos State Governor Sanwo-Olu hails Nwabali after Super Eagles beat South Africa for AFCON 2023 final spot.
To get to the African Cup of Nations finals, the Super Eagles of Nigeria defeated Bafana Bafana of South Africa 4-2 on penalties.
05:15 - 06.02.2024
Super Eagles vs South Africa: Time and where to watch Nigeria's AFCON 2023 semi-final
Here is all you need to know about the Super Eagles vs. South Africa: Time and where to watch Nigeria's AFCON 2023 semifinal
At the Stade de la Paix in Bouake, Ivory Coast, African Player of the Year Victor Osimhen was hauled down in the box by Mothobi Mvala (South Africa), and the Super Eagles were awarded a penalty.
In the 67th minute, Captain William Troost-Ekong gave Nigeria a 1-0 lead after driving a penalty kick low into the net, deceiving goalie Ronwen Williams.
When Osimhen caught a pass inside the penalty area and fired a flawless low shot that went inside the left post, Nigeria believed they had a 2-0 lead.
However, a VAR review decision determined that a foul in the build-up play prevented Nigeria from scoring. South Africa was penalized and the ruling was reversed.
Teboho Mokoena of South Africa scored a penalty kick that went past Stanley Nwabili and into the bottom left corner to give Bafana Bafana a 1-1 lead.
Both teams had excellent chances in the game, which went into extra time, and Nigeria would defeat South Africa on penalties.
Sanwo-Olu hails Nwabali after the Super Eagles beat South Africa for AFCON 2023 final spot
After the game, the Governor of Lagos State Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu praised the Super Eagles for their victory.
He said, "We did it!!!!
"So proud of our Super Eagles for finding that extra tenacity to push through.
"From Nwabali with the in-match and penalty heroics to Ekong to Osimhen for taking initiative to help us score in the match and to the silent hero, Coach.
"José Peseiro, everyone dug deep to give us this one.
"Off to the finals and by God's grace the Cup.
"For now, we’re playing @asakemusik's Amapiano for the rest of the week."
The Super Eagles now wait for the result of the other semifinal between DR Congo and the Elephants of Ivory Coast.
Related content
05:20 - 18.01.2024
AFCON 2023: Jay-Jay Okocha motivates wasteful Super Eagles to beat Ivory Coast
Jay-Jay Okocha motivates wasteful Super Eagles to beat Ivory Coast in AFCON 2nd group game.
20:30 - 18.01.2024
Super Eagles 1-0 Ivory Coast: Nigerians say penalty hero Ekong deserved Man of the Match ahead of Osimhen
See what Nigerians are saying about the 'angry' penalty taken by Ekong as Super Eagles beat Ivory Coast.
22:15 - 18.01.2024
Super Eagles 1-0 Ivory Coast - Ola Aina gains respect from Nigerian football fans after 2nd AFCON group game
See what Nigerian football fans have to say about Ola Aina after the Super Eagles beat Ivory Coast 1-0 in AFCON 2nd group game.
12:00 - 21.01.2024
Super Eagles vs Guinea-Bissau: Time and where to watch Nigeria's final AFCON 2023 group game
Watch the Super Eagles of Nigeria seal the top of the group against the Djurtus of Guinea-Bissau in their final AFCON 2023 group game.
17:45 - 21.01.2024
Super Eagles vs Guinea-Bissau: Peseiro dismisses revenge in Nigeria's final AFCON 2023 group game
'Forget revenge' - Here is what Jose Peseiro has to say about the Super Eagles of Nigeria's 100th AFCON game against Guinea-Bissau.
11:35 - 01.02.2024
Super Eagles vs Angola: Time and where to watch Nigeria's AFCON 2023 quarter-final game
Here is all you need to know about the Super Eagles of Nigeria's quarterfinal fixture against Angola.