AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

Jose Peseiro’s family are rooting for Nigeria in the final showdown of the AFCON 2023.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have soared to new heights in the AFCON 2023 tournament, and the celebrations are not limited to the players and fans alone.

Jose Peseiro, the head coach of the Nigerian national team, received heartfelt support and jubilation from his own family following the team's historic qualification for the finals.

Super Eagles secure AFCON 2023 final spot: Jose Peseiro's Wife and Daughter Join the Festivities

Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro. (Photo Credit: Pooja Media/X)

In a heartwarming display of familial pride and solidarity, Jose Peseiro's wife, Fatima, and daughter, Susana, were present at the Peace Stadium in Bouaké to witness Nigeria's thrilling victory over South Africa's Bafana Bafana.

As the Super Eagles clinched their spot in the AFCON finals for the first time since 2013, Fatima and Susana Peseiro shared in the euphoria alongside fellow supporters.

Jose Peseiro and his wife Fatima | Credit: Instagram

Fatima Peseiro and her daughter Susana | Credit: Instagram

Susana is an actress and the daughter of Jose Peseiro | Credit: Instagram

Susana, in particular, took to social media to capture and share the joyous moment with a snapshot of her family during the match.

Susana and her mother Fatima Peseiro cheering for Nigeria at AFCON 2023 | Credit: Instagram(@susanapeseiro)

Accompanied by the Nigerian flag and eagle emoji, her Instagram post displayed the pride and excitement felt by the Peseiro family as they cheered on the Super Eagles to victory.

Peseiro's Redemption: From Doubts to Delight

José Peseiro on the sideline. || Imago | Imago

Jose Peseiro's tenure as head coach of the Super Eagles has been met with skepticism and scrutiny, with doubts lingering over his ability to guide the team to success.

Following Nigeria's failure to qualify for the 2022 World Cup under his leadership, Peseiro faced mounting pressure to deliver results in the AFCON 2023 tournament.

However, Peseiro and his team have defied expectations, showcasing an impressive defensive record and resilient performances throughout the competition.

Super Eagles remain on course for a fourth AFCON title. (Photo Credit: FIFA/Facebook)

With Nigeria now on the cusp of reclaiming continental glory in the finals against Ivory Coast, Peseiro has the opportunity to silence his critics and cement his legacy as a successful coach for the Super Eagles.

With the unwavering support of his family and the Nigerian faithful behind him, Peseiro stands poised to lead Nigeria to their fourth AFCON title and etch his name in the annals of Nigerian football history, when Nigeria and Ivory Coast lock horns on February 11.