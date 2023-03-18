Rybakina delivers ice-cold victory over Swiatek to reach first Indian Wells final

Elena Rybakina stunned Iga Swiatek for the second time this year to qualify for her first Indian Wells final.

Elena Rybakina proved again why her Australian Open round of 16 victory over Iga Swiatek was no fluke by defeating the world No.1 in straight sets of 6-2, 6-2 to reach her first Indian Wells final.

Rybakina was in dominant form, dropping only four games to Swiatek en route to knocking out the defending champion.

Stats of Rybakina's stunning victory over Swiatek (via Opta Ace)

1 - The player with the fewest points dropped in a single match against Swiatek (37 in Indian Wells 2023) since Garbine Muguruza in Dubai 2021 (35).

2 - The third player to beat Swiatek multiple times in the same year, after Maria Sakkari and Ons Jabeur, both in 2021.

3 - Rybakina is the second player ever to defeat the world No.1 at the Australian Open and in Indian Wells in the same year, after Lindsay Davenport in 2000 (against Martina Hingis).

Elena Rybakina

Rybakina, currently sits as the No.10 seed, will rise to a new career high on Monday, placing No.7 if she wins the Indian Wells title or No.8 if she loses to Sabalenka in the final.

Swiatek sights rib injury for loss to Rybakina

Meanwhile, Swiatek released a statement on her Twitter page after the loss to Rybakina, stating she felt discomfort and pain in her ribs.

Iga Swiatek

"Tough one tonight. I gave it all but Elena was a better player. Unfortunately, I'm feeling discomfort and pain in my ribs and it was challenging for me to compete at my highest level," Swiatek wrote.

She, however, hopes to be fully fit and present at the Miami Open.

"Honestly, I haven't played with a lot of injuries. It's a new situation for me, for sure. Last time I played with an injury, the only event I can remember is RG 2019," she said.