Kamaru Usman reveals how his daughter broke him

'The only thing that broke my heart was that my daughter was there' - Usman reveals knockout heartbreak.

Nigerian-American professional mixed martial artist Kamarudeen Usman has explained his thought process following his last fight.

The 35-year-old Usman suffered a head-kick knock-out loss to English professional mixed martial artist Leon Edwards in the main event of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 278 last August, in Salt Lake City, Utah, United States of America.

After 15 straight victories, Usman Lost the UFC Welterweight title to Edwards and has since been working on his comeback.

Usman previously defeated Edwards via unanimous decision back in December 2015 in Orlando, Florida, United States.

Usman and Edwards now come face to face for the third time in their career headlining the UFC 286 event in London, United Kingdom.

Usman was disappointed that his daughter was at the fight to witness the knockout loss to Edwards.

Usman on daughters influence after loss

Usman sat down with former NFL stars Channing Crowder and Ryan Clark on the pivot podcast to unpack his previous fight.

The Nigerian Nightmare explained that his first recollection after the fight was waking up in the ambulance and going to the hospital.

He then went on to explain how he analyses being on the hospital bed plotting his return to rule the welterweight division.

Usman praised Edwards for getting the knockout but insisted that he now has more motivation ahead of the trilogy fight.

The former pound-for-pound number one was disappointed that his daughter was at the fight to witness the knockout loss to Edwards.

He said, “The only thing that broke my heart was that my daughter was there.

“I’m this invincible guy and she’s watched me win countless times, and in a child’s head, that’s just normal.

"I was watching the replay at the hospital and the kick lands and then the camera pans out and I can see my daughter crying.

Usman and Edwards now headline UFC 286 at the O2 Arena in London

“That broke my heart big time, but then I had to flip it mentally because this was my moment to show her.”

Usman has debunked reports that he wanted the trilogy delayed instead reiterating his desire to make amends at the earliest opportunity.

Usman and Edwards now headline UFC 286 at the O2 Arena in London scheduled for Saturday, March 14, 2023.

Related content