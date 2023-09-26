Wilfred Ndidi: Style Essentials inspired by the Leicester City’s Nigerian midfield maestro

Amongst other things, Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi stands out for his keen attention to detail with regard to style off the pitch.

This month’s edition of Style Essentials presented by Pulse Sports unveils Wilfred Ndidi as its cover star.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria and Leicester City midfielder has enjoyed a delightful start to the 2023-24 season with the Foxes following a disappointing campaign that saw the 2016 Premier League Champions relegated to the Championship.

Touted as the future captain of the Nigeria national team, Wilfred Ndidi has endured a mixed spell in his career in the last two years, battling with injuries and form.

Wilfred Ndidi of Leicester City during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Rotherham United and Leicester City at the AESSEAL New York Stadium, Rotherham, England on 26 August 2023| Photo Credit: IMAGO

However, the 26-year-old Lagos-born midfielder is determined to get back to his brilliant best.

Ndidi, once considered amongst the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League has so far netted three times creating one assist in all competitions for Leicester City so far this season.

‘Big Wilf’ as he’s fondly called has once more found joy on the pitch and that also added to his already impressive fashion style off the pitch.

Leicester City and Nigeria midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is enjoying a brilliant start to the 2023-24 season| Photo Credit: IMAGO

Months ago, Ndidi was named in the Top 5 most fashionable Nigerian footballers of the 2022-23 season by Pulse Sports.

The talented midfielder has also kept in touch with his charming dress sense despite having bad days at the office.

Wilfred Ndidi is one of the most fashionable Nigerian footballers in the world| Photo Credit: Instagram(@ndidi25)

Ndidi's fashion sense is a fascinating amalgam of simplicity and sophistication.

Opting for mild hues and captivating patterns, the Leicester City star's style is an absolute spectacle on any runway.

Top Style Essentials inspired by Wilfred Ndidi

This month, Pulse Sports’ Lifestyle Desk has selected a number of stylish outfits inspired by one of the most followed Nigerian footballers on Instagram - Wilfred Onyinye Ndidi.

If anything, Ndidi's persistent drive to experiment with various fashion styles based on simplicity is what stands out the most.

That's not to suggest Big Wilf isn't a lover of foreign designers, but what's more surprising is his ability to impress and yet look slick rocking items created by less-prominent designers.

Here are a few of Big Wilf's chicest looks that had us praising his style.

Elegance meets Flambouyance

Wilfred Ndidi Style Essentials| Pulse Sports

Over the last couple of months, Ndidi has significantly switched up his style.

It’s no longer business as usual for the Super Eagles star who has now broadened his scope to a variety of trends in pop culture.

So much so that he hardly misses with his outfits these days. But that should surprise no one when you factor in the inevitable concept of ‘Change’ in the grand scheme of things.

Starting up this list is one of the many testimonies that show Ndidi has finally come out of his comfort zone with his fashion.

The Leicester star wears a Long Sleeve Plaid Men's Lumberjack Shirt Jacket on a 2-piece Animal Print Collared set.

Ndidi completes the look with a pair of laced-up ankle square Toe shoes while rocking an elegant FW21 Geth sunglasses by popular American fashion designer Rick Owens.

The cool and collected demeanor of the Leicester City star might seem like a total opposite of his military background, but his daring taste in fashion is definitely worth a salute!

'Big Wilf' highlights his love for patterned Shirt Jackets

Wilfred Ndidi Style Essentials| Pulse Sports

In this photo, Ndidi rocks a Green Check Patchwork Shirt-jacket by Italian clothing brand GCDS, aka 'God Can't Destroy Streetwear’ on a black hoodie and sweatpants.

Big Wilf opts for simplicity in the winter with three colours, Black. Green, and White - which also affects his superb choice of footwear - the sacai x Nike LDWaffle Sneakers.

The Super Eagles star completes the look with a cool Black beanie.

Ndidi brilliantly uses denim to highlight his cool demeanour

Wilfred Ndidi Style Essentials| Pulse Sports

It’s no secret that Ndidi is one of the coolest Nigerian footballers ever.

The Super Eagles star conveys his personality with a straightforward color scheme.

The Foxes star cops a beanie once more with a shirt jacket with a blue and white checkered design.

Ndidi completes the stylish look with a pair of matching denim jeans from the Japanese streetwear label Aape Now and a pair of Louis Vuitton Trainer Sky Denim shoes.

'Big Wilf' explores outside his usual boundaries to ace his formal wear look in style

Wilfred Ndidi Style Essentials| Pulse Sports

Ndidi shows there are no boundaries to his style with his formal fit.

In this photo, the 25-year-old wears a two-piece silk black Suit Jacket Without Lapel on a stripe band neck shirt and cool shades.

Leicester City and Nigeria midfielder Wilfred Ndidi| Photo Credit: Instagram(@ndidi25)

However, what’s fascinating is his choice of footwear.

To be clear, Ndidi chooses to wear feminine footwear by donning a pair of clunky heels in smooth black leather with a square toe.

But guess what? The Leicester star still pulls off the appearance flawlessly.

Leicester City and Nigeria midfielder Wilfred Ndidi| Photo Credit: Instagram(@ndidi25)

Despite venturing outside of his ideal comfort zone, it appears to be a match made in heaven.

The message conveyed by Ndidi's choice of clothing here is freedom in fashion, which serves as the industry's unwavering motto.

Simplicity and Elegance? Ndidi will be there

Wilfred Ndidi Style Essentials| Pulse Sports

Ndidi shows off sheer elegance in this outfit inspired by popular Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake.

Although Miyake is widely famous for his best-seller L’eau d’Issey fragrance, the retired mogul is also a huge name on the haute couture fashion scene.

In this photo, Big Wilf wears an Issey Miyake-inspired two-piece Technical-pleated Shirt in Grigio.

The Super Eagles player chooses minimalism to complement his already refined demeanor.

Stylish Streetwears inspired by Wilfred Ndidi

Wilfred Ndidi Style Essentials| Pulse Sports

The Foxes star defines streetwear style in his own way, maintaining his minimalistic approach.

In this picture, he sports a Chief Keef X True Religion Punch Pink hoodie over sky blue denim, highlighting his previously noted aesthetic.

Wilfred Ndidi| Photo Credit: Instagram(@ndidi25)

Ndidi adds a baseball cap and completes the look with a pair of white sneakers.

We still can't pick a winner in the epic battle of the Sweats

Wilfred Ndidi Style Essentials| Pulse Sports

This is arguably the hardest of Ndidi’s streetwear outfits.

'Big Wilf' has a great eye when it comes to sweats generally.

Wilfred Ndidi| Photo Credit: Instagram(@ndidi25)

In the photo above, he cops a GCDS’ distressed style wool blend sweater featuring black and white stripes, logo at the chest, crew neck and ribbed edges on black cargo pants, completing the look with one of the most expensive shoes ever worn by the Leicester star.

Ndidi rocked a DIOR x ERL B9S Skater Limited Edition sneakers| Photo Credit: Instagram(@ndidi25)

Ndidi chooses the DIOR x ERL B9S Skater Limited And Numbered Edition Black Quilted Cannage Calfskin Low Top Sneakers.

This exotic shoe currently has a starting price of roughly around N1.9 million (£1750).

Wilfred Ndidi Style Essentials| Pulse Sports

In another photo, Ndidi rocks a colour-block cable-knit jumper by Japanese streetwear brand FIVE CM.

He compliments this cool look with once more with his favourite FW21 Geth sunglasses by popular American fashion designer Rick Owens.

If anything, the Leicester star’s sweats game is one of the best around.

A style more than fit for Paris Fashion Week

Wilfred Ndidi Style Essentials| Pulse Sports

Now this outfit initially got fans certainly wondering if the Super Eagles star had finally picked up a modelling gig.

Ndidi rocks a stylish piece of French linen wear in what is seemingly sown as, first a double shirt on top alongside oversize cargo pants to match.

Wilfred Ndidi| Photo Credit: Instagram(@ndidi25)

He completes the look with faded lace-up ankle boots and a necklace that is seemingly made from either rocks or shells……….Arguably one of his hardest drips of all time.

Switching up flawlessly

Wilfred Ndidi Style Essentials| Pulse Sports

Ndidi who is normally heavy on mild colours this time opts for pop but still manages to keep it as simple as possible.

In this photo, the Leicester no.25 opts for a distressed Wool turtleneck sweater by Czech designers ETRO alongside orange cargo pants.

He completes the appearance with his sacai x Nike LDWaffle Sneakers, which as expected, match the colours wonderfully.